"The zombie with paranoid delusions": Internet slams Elon Musk for requesting Taylor Swift to post music or concert videos directly on X

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift recently unveiled the back covers and unreleased tracks from her upcoming release, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), on X, which is scheduled to be released on October 27, 2023. Swift has recently been stoking the excitement with a creative marketing campaign, challenging her fans to decipher puzzles that unveil the titles of her album vault tracks and sharing back cover images on social media.

More recently, Taylor Swift posted on X, conveying her genuine enthusiasm to her global fanbase, and shared a statement addressing the same.

"I can't wait for this one to be out, seriously."

However, what seemed like a straightforward expression of excitement soon drew an unexpected reply from X's owner, which went viral on the internet. Elon Musk commented on the post and requested the singer to drop her music on X.

"I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform."

Expand Tweet

Swift's devoted fans, known as Swifties, are currently abuzz with excitement as they eagerly await the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which is the next installment in her ambitious project to re-record her past albums. Set to drop on October 27, the album release coincides with the ninth anniversary of the original 1989 album, thereby greatly heightening fans' anticipation.

However, Elon Musk's recommendation left many baffled, and her fans took to X to share hilarious reactions and also express their frustration towards Musk's post, with one fan calling him a "zombie" with "paranoid delusions."

Expand Tweet

The clash between Musk's unconventional proposal and Swift's dedicated fanbase further fueled the online conversation, highlighting the chasm between their worlds.

Elon Musk faces backlash from Taylor Swift fans after requesting her to post music and concert videos on X

Elon Musk's request for Taylor Swift to share music and concert videos on X didn't go unnoticed by Swift's passionate fanbase, who promptly voiced their displeasure. Many "Swifties" took to social media to express their frustration, questioning Elon Musk's intentions behind the suggestion. Some viewed it as a desperate attempt to salvage the platform's tarnished image.

One fan shared that he is losing money badly, while another claimed that this is utterly pathetic as it seemed that the richest man in the world is begging.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The question now remains whether Taylor Swift will entertain Musk's unconventional recommendation. Her involvement could potentially inject fresh life into the newly acquired platform. However, as netizens noted, it also raises broader questions about the ethical and strategic implications of celebrity endorsements within the realm of social media, as X has been in its innovation phase since Elon acquired it for 44 billion dollars on October 27, 2022.

As October 27, the release date for 1989 (Taylor’s Version) inches closer, the spotlight will remain firmly fixed on Swift and her promotions. Fans and industry observers alike are eager to see what is in store for them.