"Their own cinematic film": Fans thrilled as Red Velvet drops Chill Kill MV Teaser drenched in suspense

K-pop is made more enigmatic whenever Red Velvet has a new project coming up. The SM Entertainment girl group, which is currently preparing for a comeback with its third studio album, Chill Kill, dropped an MV Teaser for the titular lead single on November 9, 2023.

In keeping with the mysterious air of the MV trailer released on November 5, the teaser hints at a tense storyline unfolding in a remote cabin in the woods. The girls showcased power-packed acting skills added with background sounds of breaking glass and intense music build-up, in line with the murmurs and eerie music witnessed in the preceding trailer, adding to fans' suspense.

Chill Kill, which comes out on November 13, 2023, at 6 pm KST, is rendering fans frenzied with curiosity and excitement. Referring to the eerie mise en scène, one X (formerly Twitter) user, @angelmoonSSS points out that the comeback will be the quintet's own "cinematic film."

Fans claim they "LOVE THE VIBE" of Red Velvet's Chill Kill while they speculate what is happening

Just hours before bringing out the Chill Kill MV Teaser, Red Velvet also launched a highlight medley titled Chill Kill Hint Fiction Soundtrack. According to the same, the album is set to have the following ten tracks.

Knock Knock (Who's There?) Underwater Iced Coffee One Kiss Bulldozer Wings Will I Ever See You Again? Nightmare Chill Kill Scenery

The artistically crafted highlight medley introduces ReVeluvs (Red Velvet fans) to the individual tracks and provides a few sentences describing the story behind each song, including lines from the lyrics, like, "I'm your poet, I'm your pain." The video ends with credits to the creative team. In line with the fast-approaching comeback, the Bad Boy singers have released further concept teasers, images, and mood samplers, with more on the way.

Additionally, the Chill Kill tracks explore genres like - slow-tempo R&B, up-tempo R&B with underlying jazz elements, acoustic ballads mixed with laid-back guitar melodies, pop dance, medium-tempo R&B with lush string orchestration and a retro swing rhythm, R&B ballad, and some dance songs - along with other intricate details and meanings added to each song.

As the new Chill Kill MV Teaser continues to perplex and exhilarate ReVeluvs, take a look at their reactions shared on social media alongside the highlight medley.

More on Red Velvet

SM Entertainment's third-generation sensation - Red Velvet - debuted back in 2014. The group is known in the K-pop scene for its unique atmospheric and cryptic concepts, while their sounds include electronic, funk, '90s-influenced R&B, hip-hop, and ballad.

Red Velvet's latest 2022 releases boast their fifth special EP, The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm, a Japanese studio album titled Bloom, and their sixth special EP, The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday.

Currently, fans can pre-order Chill Kill, which is available in various versions.