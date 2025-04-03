"Then that's lame af" — Internet reacts as Rubi Rose says she lied about her relationship with Druski being PR stunt because he hurt her feelings

Social media platforms erupted in a flurry of reactions after rapper and influencer Rubi Rose publicly revealed that she fabricated her previous statement about her relationship with comedian Druski as a mere PR stunt.

On April 2, 2025, American rapper Rubi Rose Benton revealed on a live stream with Adin Ross, an American internet personality and online streamer, that she had lied about her relationship with Druski, an American comedian and actor.

As a result, numerous users on X reflected on the circulating clip, with many expressing that if Rose is being truthful this time, it was instead "lame" of her to have made such a claim.

"If she is not lying, then that's lame af," one commented.

Moreover, many users on X suggested that it is courageous of Rose to confess on a live stream viewed by thousands of people online. Some noted that even after numerous years, the couple looks nice together.

"Rubi Rose keeping it real! 😳 It takes guts to admit that kind of stuff, especially when it's all tied up with feelings and the pressure of public perception. Glad they're still cool though! 💁‍♀️💖," a user on X commented.

"We been saying that, but the internet sure loves believing wh0r*s," another commented.

"Rubi Rose owning up to the Druski drama messy but real, and they're still cool after a decade," a third commented.

However, some users on X did not seem happy about the confession, suggesting that Rose is not a different woman from others who ruin men's images for their self-image.

"She's no different from a lot of women. He pissed me off so I lied and tried to embarrass him despite being friends for that long. Women. Sigh," a user on X commented.

"Look at how quick she shows she a bum bitch. She coulda ended his career behind some bs. And quickly, she cleaned it up to not lose you," a second commented.

"Women do lame sh*t like this all the time but of course we don't judge them," another commented.

As of now, the American rapper Rubi Rose has not yet responded to the reactions online.

Rubi Rose claims she lied about PR stunt with Druski over heartbreak

The rapper (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, Rubi Rose appeared in a live stream of Adin Ross, revealing the whereabouts of her relationship with Druski.

During the livestream, Rose suggested that last year, she lied about her relationship with Druski being a PR stunt because the American comedian allegedly hurt her feelings.

"Okay something embarrassing that I have never told anybody. Okay, me and Druski were really in a relationship and I said it was PR because he pissed me the f*ck off, and hurt my feelings, so yeah," Rose said.

Furthermore, sharing the details of her confession, Rubi Rose suggested that it was "lame" of her to say that. She also indicated that she should not have said anything like that.

"But that was really lame of me and embarrassing, I shouldn't have said that, like I should have stand on it but it has passed now, we are friends, we are cool. And we've known each other for like 10 years since highschool," Rose added.

Comedian seemingly responded (Image via Instagram/@druski)

The whole drama stems from September 17, 2024, when Rubi Rose, in a since-deleted post on X, indicated that she has no intimate relationship with Druski. Moreover, Rose allegedly accused Druski of paying her for the PR stunt.

However, the comedian never directly addressed Rose's claims but posted a cryptic post on Instagram story the same day, indicating that "love don't cost a thing."

Although the rapper has not disclosed how the comedian hurt her feelings, Druski has yet to comment on the situation directly. Additionally, he has not addressed Rubi Rose's recent confession.

