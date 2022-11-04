“There is nothing wrong with her health”: YG Entertainment clarifies rumors surrounding BLACKPINK Jisoo’s ill-health

YG Entertainment has finally issued a statement clarifying rumors surrounding BLACKPINK Jisoo’s ill health.

A couple of days ago, a viral picture of the singer did the rounds on social media, where a small lump was visible on her neck. Fans expressed concern for BLACKPINK Jisoo’s health and that she was straining herself despite her ill health.

However, YG Entertainment issued a brief statement clarifying that BLACKPINK Jisoo is adjusting well to the BORN PINK World Tour schedule and that there is nothing wrong with her health.

“Jisoo is handling the world tour schedule well, and there is nothing wrong with her health.”

BLACKPINK Jisoo’s fans show concern after spotting a lump on her neck

Fans were alarmed after spotting BLACKPINK Jisoo with the small lump on the side of her neck. Fans were worried that the singer might be battling some health issues. The lump wasn’t big, but certainly not small enough to escape BLINKs’ eyes.

There were rumors that the lump on her neck might be some kind of a tumor or infection and fans were worried that BLACKPINK Jisoo was straining herself for the sake of BLINKs.

Other fans commented that her lymph glands were swollen, which might be due to her and BLACKPINK’s hectic work schedule, promotions, and the fact that the Pink Venom singer might not be getting adequate rest.

Fans also noticed that shortly after YG Entertainment clarified rumors surrounding Jisoo’s health, the Snowdrop star was spotted wearing a red scarf around her neck, which fans believe is an attempt to hide her swollen neck.

However, fans pointed out that the lump only appears when BLACKPINK Jisoo strains her singing and might just be a temporary health condition.

Nonetheless, BLINKs are hopeful that Jisoo will go for a detailed health checkup and take care of her health as a few fans pointed out that they had spotted a similar looking lump during the group’s last concert as well.

BLACKPINK members are currently on their ambitious BORN PINK World Tour. The talented four-member group kicked off their world tour in Seoul on October 15, before flying off to the U.S.

The girls will travel to Europe, Australia, and South-East Asia until next summer, June 2023, with more dates to be added.

Usher attends BLACKPINK’s Atlanta concert

My Boo singer Usher surprised BLACKPINK and their fans by surprising them at their Atlanta concert.

On November 2 and 3, BLACKPINK performed in Atlanta, Georgia, where they performed at State Farm Arena. BLACKPINK’s Jennie performed Usher's hit song, Yeah!, as a tribute to the American R&B singer as Atlanta is his hometown.

Shortly after that, fans spotted Usher in the standing area of BLACKPINK’s Atlanta concert, joking that Jennie “summoned” him with her brilliant cover of his song. He was seen dressed stylishly in an all-black outfit with fashionable Converse wear and bleached hair.

BLINKs are hoping BLACKPINK and Usher can collaborate soon.

BLACKPINK will next perform at the FirstOntario Center in Hamilton on November 6 and 7.

