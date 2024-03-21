'There was this strange looking bump under my right eye': Richard Simmons reveals details about his skin cancer diagnosis days after cryptic post

Richard Simmons, the beloved fitness guru known for his vibrant personality and energetic fitness programs, has publicly disclosed his diagnosis of skin cancer. This announcement came through a series of detailed Facebook posts in which he described:

"There was this strange looking bump under my right eye."

Simmons, born on July 12, 1948, in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, has made significant contributions to the fitness industry and entertainment world through various roles as an actor and producer, notably in works like The Larry Sanders Show (1992), and CHiPs (1977).

The news about his health condition was made days after he posted a cryptic message on social media, which led to a widespread of concern and speculation among his fans.

His candid sharing of the diaganosis and treatment process shedded light on the health condition and served as a cautionary tale about the importance of health check-ups.

Richard Simmons' revelation on cancer

Richard Simmons, 75 years old, took to Facebook to share his ordeal after noticing a persistent bump under his right eye, which did not improve despite applying Neosporin.

His first post was on 19th March, in which he shared the concern and decided to consult a dermatologist, which led to a biopsy.

He said that he got a bit nervous while the dermatologist examined the bump through a magnifying mirror and told him that:

"he would have to scrape it and put it under the microscope."

In the post, he stated that:

"He comes back about 20 minutes later and says the C word. You have cancer. I asked him what kind of cancer and he said. [Basel] Cell Carcinoma. I told him to stop calling me dirty names. He laughed."

The diagnosis came back as Basal Cell Carcinoma, a common yet treatable form of skin cancer. In a heartfelt and detailed account, Richard Simmons recounted the emotional and physical pain of undergoing treatment.

He mentioned that:

"There was no numbing it just had to be done with a small instrument. As he started burning my skin a tear dropped down my cheek. You can’t cry during this and he wiped my tear. The burning really hurt my skin. It lasted about 30 minutes."

Throughout this challenging time, Richard Simmons maintained his characteristic humor, even when learning of his diagnosis, responding with a light-hearted comment to his doctor. However, the severity of the situation and the discomfort of the treatments were palpable in his recounting.

In the Facebook post posted on 20th March, he mentioned the doctor's words that:

"“We got all the cancer cells out.”

Further after getting his face stitched for a duration of 45 minutes the doctor told him that:

“I don’t want to see you back here again.”"

Despite the ordeal, Richard Simmons' condition improved thanks to the diligence of his medical team, and he was left without a scar, a testament to the effectiveness of the treatment.

Richard Simmons' openness about his diagnosis and treatment process has not only informed his audience about the realities of dealing with skin cancer but also highlighted his resilience and positive outlook in the face of adversity.

He concluded his posts by encouraging others to get checked by their doctors, hoping to inspire action that could potentially save lives.

In his post, posted on 21st March Richard Simmons urged his followers to get a health check up done if they spot something on their body.

He mentioned that:

"The reason I wrote these two messages is that if you see a spot on your body please go to your doctor …so they can diagnose it right away."

Despite the initial scare and the challenging treatment process, Simmons' ability to share his story with humor and grace reflected his enduring spirit and commitment to health, both his own and that of his followers.