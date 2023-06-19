"These are the etiquette shots": NCT's Haechan expresses excitement about Bruno Mars concert in typical K-pop fan style

On June 17, 2023, American artist Bruno Mars extended his tour to the city of Seoul in Korea. The concert saw several K-pop idols, including NCT's Haechan, in attendance. While many fancams showcasing how much fun the idol had during the concert were released, he also took to Bubble to personally express his feelings.

Since it is usual for K-pop fans to post a picture of their concert tickets in front of the meal that they're indulging in after the show, the idol did the same. He posted a picture of his Bruno Mars ticket in front of the hot pot he was eating and added a message.

"These are the etiquette shots, right (?)," he wrote.

"He's so real" - Fans react to NCT Haechan's message about Bruno Mars concert

Ever since the news broke about Bruno Mars holding a concert in Seoul, Korea, fans were positive that many K-pop idols and K-drama stars would attend the same in large numbers. Akin to their predictions, many notable stars from the Korean entertainment industry attended the event.

Some of them include LE SSERAFIM, BTS' RM and Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Jennie and Lisa, Park Bo-gum, Park Seo-joon, SEVENTEEN, GOT7, Pentagon, TXT, The Boyz, and more. Additionally, some NCT members including WayV's Kun, Ten, Xiaojun, and Hendery, along with NCT 127's Taeil, Taeyong, and Jungwoo also made an appearance.

NCTzens who indulge in the group's content often were aware that Haechan is a huge fan of Bruno Mars. The idol showcased his love and admiration for the artist as he seemed to be completely mesmerized and starstruck by his performance, thoroughly enjoying his time at the concert.

As soon as the concert ended, Haechan took to Bubble to post a picture of both his physical and online ticket for the Bruno Mars concert in front of a Korean hotpot. These kinds of photos are often clicked and uploaded by K-pop fans, who after a concert, post a picture of their first meal with the concert's ticket or a photo card. The idol hilariously imitated his fans and left them in awe, as they took to social media to react to his viral post.

🖇️ @jenn0chu 🏻 not the ticket pic with hotpot in the back.. next time haechan needs to bring a bruno mars photocard and a doll then it would be perfect not the ticket pic with hotpot in the back.. next time haechan needs to bring a bruno mars photocard and a doll then it would be perfect 👍🏻 https://t.co/xtUtx8iOl7

이나 🌸 @guccixchim



p.s. they really ate hotpot after HAHHAHAA HAECHAN BBLED AND HE ASKED IF HE’S DOING THE PHOTO CORRECTLY AKA THE AFTER CONCERT MANNERS AND ROUTINE OF SHOWING THE TICKET/PC AND EATING HELPPP THEY ARE JUST LIKE USp.s. they really ate hotpot after HAHHAHAA HAECHAN BBLED AND HE ASKED IF HE’S DOING THE PHOTO CORRECTLY AKA THE AFTER CONCERT MANNERS AND ROUTINE OF SHOWING THE TICKET/PC AND EATING HELPPP THEY ARE JUST LIKE US 😂😂😂💚💚💚 p.s. they really ate hotpot after HAHHAHAA https://t.co/cZd0cpgfLJ

da ᵔⰙᵔ @haechanprints he really knows us haha oh my god haechan took photos of hotpot with bruno mars' tickethe really knows us haha oh my god haechan took photos of hotpot with bruno mars' ticket 😭 he really knows us haha https://t.co/hKyp0lN4MB

ْ @dreamleeline haechan being all cute and bouncy and starstruck while in the audience for the bruno mars concert 🥹 haechan being all cute and bouncy and starstruck while in the audience for the bruno mars concert 🥹 https://t.co/v7PdVr73C1

ٰ @haefolders ٰ @haefolders [230617] haechanahceah instagram story update



"ha... just wow... i love you, hyung" [230617] haechanahceah instagram story update"ha... just wow... i love you, hyung" https://t.co/ECMDOg6k9V the way haechan called him "hyung" instead of "sunbaenim" 🫶🏻🥹 HAECHAN ADORE BRUNO MARS SO BAD twitter.com/haefolders/sta… the way haechan called him "hyung" instead of "sunbaenim" 🫶🏻🥹 HAECHAN ADORE BRUNO MARS SO BAD twitter.com/haefolders/sta…

umik 🦋 @haechantetangga Haechan really happy hyping bruno mars hyung 🥺🥺🥺🥺 Haechan really happy hyping bruno mars hyung 🥺🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/rwIBIiOEHp

제노리 @jenoxious

tearing up fr watching haechan and mark witness bruno mars perform billionaire live 🥹 tearing up fr watching haechan and mark witness bruno mars perform billionaire live 🥹😭😭😭https://t.co/iHUwBB9n3q

★ @mleedgaf

haechan is a full blooded bruno mars stan #real haechan is a full blooded bruno mars stan #realhttps://t.co/aYCFrWNRWJ

Haechan was accompanied by the NCT Dream members, Renjun, Chenle, and Mark, and the four of them seemed to be having the time of their lives, which left many fans teary-eyed since they know how much Bruno Mars means to them.

After witnessing Haechan thoroughly enjoying and having fun at the Bruno Mars concert, many believed that the idol's passion and sincerity for music really shine through. Haechan has often proved to be one of the most passionate and hardworking artists in the K-pop industry, and fans were elated to see him have this fanboy moment.

