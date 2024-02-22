"These pics are insanely beautiful": Fans left swooning over Park Min-young and Na In-woo's wedding pictorial from "Marry My Husband"

Prime Video and tvN drama Marry My Husband, starring Park Min-young as Kang Ji-won and Na In-woo as the chaebol heir Yoo Ji-hyuk, came to an end on February 20, 2024. Following the finale, the South Korean broadcasting network tvN uploaded new wedding pictures of the lead pair, who fulfilled their dream of marrying each other and turning their fate around in the series.

The most recent stills, which feature Park Min-young and Na In-woo posing for the camera as a wedded couple, have delighted fans. Netizens believe a "happy ending" is skillfully provided by the latest pictorial, which is a part of the drama's ending that shows the pair enjoying a happy married life with their family and children.

As soon as tvN dropped the stills on X, fans admired the actors for their royal vibe and aesthetics. One fan even mentioned that the pictures are "insanely beautiful."

"It looks so royal": Fans thrilled with Park Min-young and Na In-woo's wedding photoshoot from Marry My Husband

Marry My Husband, which is based on the popular webtoon of the same name, follows the story of a terminally sick woman named Kang Ji-won who gets her revenge after discovering her husband Park Min-hwan (Lee Yi-kyung) and best friend Jung Soo-min (Song Ha-yoon) are having an affair.

Ji-won—who has stomach cancer—is murdered by her husband, when she catches him red-handed with her best friend Soo-min. However, as she takes her last breath, Ji-won is sent ten years into the past in 2013 and given another chance at life. As she comes to terms with her new reality, she sets on a path of revenge with the help of Yoo Ji-hyuk.

In the latest stills released by tvN, both Park Min-young and Na In-woo are dressed in wedding attires and look regal in front of the golden backdrop. The pictures show a mesmerising Kang Ji-won (Park Min-young) smiling contently at Yoo Ji-hyuk (Na In-woo) after finally getting the happiness and peace they both deserved at the end of the drama.

Meanwhile, Nielsen Korea reported that the Marry My Husband finale, which aired on February 20, had an average countrywide viewing rating of 12%. This is a historic personal high for the show's ratings and represents a rise of 0.9% from the previous episode's rating. Evidently, fans were thrilled with the ending and hailed it for its intriguing plot and stellar performances by the cast.

This excitement was further heightened when the wedding photos of the lead pair from the tvN drama dropped online.

What happens in the finale of Marry My Husband?

In episode 16 of Marry My Husband, veteran singer-actress BoA's character Oh Yu-ra is killed in a car accident after being discovered to have been involved in a conspiracy to assassinate Kang Ji-won. Meanwhile, Jung Soo-min is arrested for the murder of Park Min-hwan, who dies in the exact way how Ji-won was killed at the beginning of the series.

The last episode, which marked Kang Ji-won's triumphant rewriting of her fate, brought Yoo Ji-hyuk and her together in a happy moment of marriage, and kids, after a suspenseful and gripping 16-episode journey.

Marry My Husband is available on Prime Video for global streaming.

