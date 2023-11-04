"They are close": Fans gush over warm interaction between Girls' Generation's YoonA and TWICE's Momo in the former's new Paris vlog

Girls' Generation's YoonA uploaded a vlog on her YouTube channel on November 4, where she was seen having sweet exchanges with TWICE's Momo in the City of Light. The duo was present to attend the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2024 Show during the latest run of Paris Fashion Week, where they not only posed for each other's vlogs but also engaged in hearty conversations at the event's after-party.

The vlog showed the Gee singer decked up for the big show, where she met and had snaps taken with the TWICE member. They parted ways with YoonA, saying, "See you later at night."

Later, the two idols grabbed drinks together at the after party. After seeing Momo having a sake, YoonA switched from champagne to sake as well, amidst fits of laughter.

Seeing their faves be unserious and friendly with each other was enough to melt fans of both the idols as they took to social media to share their reactions, with one even being reminded of a past interaction between YoonA and TWICE.

Fans claim Girls' Generations' YoonA and TWICE's Momo are incredibly close, as evidenced in the former's vlog

YoonA's vlog showed her journey from the airport flying off to Paris, France. It further captured her checking into the hotel, enjoying herself with her staff, eating out, getting ready for Miu Miu's PFW23 show, and even shooting some related videos before heading out to attend the event, where she sat in the front row.

At the venue, the 33-year-old Girls' Generation member stopped to acknowledge the loud cheers and greetings by fans. Furthermore, as the evening advanced, the after-party saw YoonA clicking selfies with TWICE's Momo and engaging in hilarious conversations.

At one instance, YoonA asked the latter which selfies she preferred out of the ones they clicked, to which Momo confidently replied she liked them all as long as her eyes were not closed, further leading to YoonA bantering about it.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, the Girls' Generation artist is Miu Miu's House Ambassador, whereas the Talk that Talk crooner is the House's new Brand Ambassador. Therefore, their appearances at the event were highly anticipated.

Seated next to one another at the after-party dinner, TWICE's Momo went on to share how she has watched YoonA's YouTube videos before, and amidst further conversations, the duo was seen having a good time.

Since both the artists were filming the entire evening's happenings, they featured in each other's channels as well. Before ending the vlog, YoonA mentioned, "I was so lucky to have Momo with me." Their eventful meeting is all fans can talk about since Yoong-log's latest episode dropped.

Check out some fan reactions on X (formerly Twitter) below.

More on Girls' Generations' YoonA and TWICE's Momo

The Lucky Like That singer is not only a talented idol - who is considered one of the representative faces of second-generation K-pop - but is also a remarkable actor. YoonA's latest appearance in King The Land, alongside 2PM's Lee Jun-ho, won hearts worldwide and earned her more admirers, owing to her grace and charm displayed in the series.

On the other hand, TWICE's Momo is renowned globally for her impeccable singing and dancing skills. She released Hare Hare with the group as its tenth Japanese maxi-single earlier this year. Along with the other Japanese members of TWICE - Sana and Mina - Momo went on to debut the trio's Japanese sub-unit MiSaMo, with the EP Masterpiece on July 26, 2023.