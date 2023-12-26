"They fooled us again": Cardi B and Offset spend Christmas together with their children amid split, prompts wild reactions online

American rapper Cardi B and her former spouse Offest sparked rumors after they spent Christmas together with their children. On Monday, December 25, 2023, the WAP singer shared videos of her kids opening their Christmas presents on Instagram, with the estranged parents cheered them on.

The post comes just days after the 31-year-old singer blasted the Bad and Boujee singer on social media for being unfaithful in their relationship, announcing their split. In her curse-filled tirade Cardi B stated:

"You been f*cking feeling yourself you b*tch-*ss n*gga because of your b*tch-*ss album and sh*t and you really been f*cking been doing me dirty after so many f*cking years that I muthaf*ckin helped your *ss."

However, it seems the two have set aside their differences for their children this holiday season. In the IG stories, their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 5, and son Wave Set Cephus, 2, can be seen playing and reacting to their respective gifts at the party hosted by Cardi B.

In a separate post, she showed off the two separate Christmas trees that were set up for her children: a Hello Kitty-themed one for Kulture and a Baby Shark one for Wave.

Needless to say, internet users were intrigued by the development, with many shocked to see them together so soon.

"They can't quit each other": Netizens react to Cardi B and Offset spending Christmas together

As Cardi B's IG stories went viral, internet users were quick to express their shock at seeing Offset. While many shared sarcastic quips about their on-again-off-again relationship, others pointed out it was just an attention-seeking tactic.

Several others remarked it was mature of the two rappers to set aside their differences for the sake of their children.

Here are some comments seen on @DailyLoud's post on X:

Cardi B began dating rapper Offset in early 2017. The couple was engaged by October 2017 and by April 2018, the Bongos singer announced her pregnancy. Around June 2018, TMZ found out that the two had secretly married way before the public proposal.

In December of the same year, she took to Instagram to announce her separation from Offset. However, the pair soon reunited. The couple spared divorce rumors again in 2020 but were allegedly together within a month.

In September 2021, Cardi B gave birth to their Son, Wave Set. This was around the time she announced she was planning her official wedding.

However, there have been no statements from the singers following Cardi's December 15 IG rant.