"They gave this man Taehyungs dream job": Fans react to BTS' RM playing saxophone in the military

A recent update from the military, concerning BTS leader RM, has brought joy to the ARMY fandom. Shared by a Korean netizen @wooteojin on March 6, 2024, the update on X revealed that parents of a military newcomer captured a video featuring RM.

Netizen reveals that a new trainee's parents spotted BTS' RM in the military band (Image via Twitter/wooteojin)

This coincides with previous news where RM was spotted donning a red military uniform as part of a musical band. What caught fans' attention this time was that RM was seen playing the saxophone during the performance.

This glimpse of RM reminded fans of his bandmate V's affinity for the saxophone. Playfully, fans remarked that RM was fulfilling V's dream by showcasing his skills on the musical instrument. The sight of RM in his military attire with saxophone in hand drew admiration from fans, who found him quite endearing in the role.

ARMYs delighted to see BTS' RM in a red uniform and saxophone in the military

Since their enlistment on December 11 and 12, 2023, BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, Namjoon, and V have completed all necessary graduation tasks. While news about their initial days in the military circulated widely, updates about their activities became rare over time.

Occasionally, stories about Taehyung are shared by netizens who happen to be relatives of military personnel training alongside V, but news about the other three members is relatively hard to come by. Thus, fans were delighted when a netizen shared updates about BTS leader RM directly from his current camp.

Recently, pictures of RM wearing a red military uniform as part of a band circulated on the internet, though details about the same were scant. However, on March 6, 2024, news about this appearance was shared by eyewitnesses who recognized RM at the Enlistment Ceremony of the 15th Division Recruitment Training Center on February 26. Reportedly, parents of a new trainee present at the event captured a video of RM playing the saxophone, much to the delight of fans.

ARMYs were particularly thrilled to see RM playing the saxophone, taking it as a nod to V's fondness for and experience with the instrument. They appreciated that even in the military, RM found a way to remain connected to music, showcasing his passion and dedication.

Fans expressed their gratitude to the netizen who shared the news and showered RM with adoration.

A few days ago, BTS' RM delighted fans on Weverse, interacting with them and sharing insights into his military life. He revealed that he enjoys spending his weekend breaks scrolling through Instagram reels, a new discovery he has made during his time in the military.

Fans admired his intellectual side and found joy in his adorable revelations, including his new bald look, sparking further anticipation for future updates from the military.