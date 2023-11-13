"They are HOME to million": Fans outrage as 'BTS DISBAND' hashtag trends worldwide on Twitter

The BTS fandom is at loggerheads with each other as the hashtags 'BTS DISBAND' and 'BOYCOTT BTS' trended worldwide on X (formerly Twitter) on November 13, 2023. The trending hashtags have caused chaos, which has engulfed the large fanbase of the global phenomenon BTS, as several fans want the group to disband while the rest are against the motion.

This particular situation is the byproduct of several instances when fans of a particular member, called "solo stans", pointed out the alleged mistreatment towards their favorite member. Instances such as SUGA and Namjoon, aka RM, not earning any nominations in any category in the 2023 Seoul Music Awards led to the trending of hashtags such as 'RM DESERVE BETTER' and 'SUGA DESERVER BETTER'.

Evidently, ARMYs who support the members as a group and are known as "OT7 stans", revolted by expressing their shock when hashtags for the septet to disband trended on X on November 13. A fan in general, @KIMNAMPE, tweeted and wrote, "They are HOME to million. FOREVER 7."

"BTS is coming back": ARMY sparring with one another over the septet's future as a group or as soloists

On November 6, 2023, the septet's members Namjoon and Suga made news after their enraged fans trended many hashtags in their respective names across the world.

The fan base also took offense at the Seoul Music Awards 2023 when RM's solo album Indigo and SUGA's solo album D-DAY were not nominated. Trending phrases from the fan base included 'INDIGO DESERVES BETTER,' 'SEOUL MUSIC AWARD IS RIGGED,' and 'D-DAY DESERVES BETTER.'

Furthermore, solo fans of V, aka Taehyung, criticized HYBE Labels for reportedly neglecting to make the Love Me Again singer's artist playlist on Spotify, and while the hashtag 'BIGHIT ACT FOR V' trended on X on November 6, 2023, ARMYs demanded justice for Taehyung.

On top of that, on November 13, 2023, Korean supporters of Jimin drove trucks to HYBE and demanded answers about his song Like Crazy's RIAA Platinum certification, the track's split on Spotify, the alleged lack of CD stock, and the artist's protection from the alleged mistreatment he has been subjected to.

All this led to the trending of the hashtag 'WITH JIMIN TILL THE END' for quite some time, with the additional fanning of the fire on November 13, 2023. Evidently, "OT7 stans" fought back once the hashtag 'BTS DISBAND' and 'BTS BOYCOTT' started trending on X (formerly Twitter) on the same day.

The spark was ignited in 2022 when the septet decided to take a momentary break to fulfill their mandatory military service and pursue solo endeavors before they enlisted. The "solo stans" of Jimin made allegations against HYBE that they are partial towards other members, while Taehyung's solo stans made allegations that the company did not promote his album LAYOVER compared to Jungkook's GOLDEN.

However, several fans came in unison and tweeted against the hashtag in regards to the septet's disbandment and tweeted, "BTS is coming back in 2025 as 7 not solo" and "bts solos are about to be so embarrassed in 2025 like whats trending bts disband gonna do?"

The ongoing allegations made against HYBE for being partial towards other BTS members

Jimin's fans rallied in trucks with banners of protest outside of the HYBE building in Gangnam on November 13, 2023. This stems from the allegations of several fans who believe that HYBE is reportedly neglecting Jimin and isn't giving him the due credit that he rightfully deserves.

One of the reasons is that Spotify combined the two versions of his song Like Crazy from his debut solo album FACE into a single streaming track when it was first released, which helped the song reach a significant milestone of number one on the Global Chart. The song was released on March 24, 2023, and after four days, it was divided, with each stream being tallied separately.

Some believe the platform is acting in such a manner since they don't want Jimin to move up the rankings. Some, however, believe that this makes logical sense considering that Jimin's ascent to the top of the charts was the sole reason Spotify combined the two versions into one. Although he has already accomplished it and they have split the versions, the thing that causes the greatest debate is Spotify's lack of advance notification on the rationale behind this choice.

Meanwhile, a lady has been detained by Seoul, South Korea's Gangnam Police, for reportedly stalking Taehyung on October 26, 2023. The K-pop star was reportedly followed inside the elevator by the stalker, who had been waiting for him outside his apartment building after Taehyung had parked his car.

According to Naver News, the security guard of the building where the LAYOVER singer resides filed a complaint about the event, which prompted the police to intervene. The CCTV video allowed for her identification, and information about her could be found on the marriage certificate that she had reportedly handed to Taehyung.

This enraged the entire fandom as they demanded HYBE to look into the protection details of their artists.

Meanwhile, after concluding his itinerary in the United States to promote Golden, Jungkook arrived back at Incheon Airport on November 11. The latest arrival of Jungkook sparked worries about security once more. The moment Jungkook passed by, the admirers rushed to surround and crowd the idol. It got quite risky as soon as he passed the fans, and they started attempting to pursue him.

The shocking level of danger was something that online users could not contain. Some expressed rage at the airport and K-pop companies for failing to address it, while the criticism centered more on the fans who were stuck in line at the airport. Basic actions, like creating separate entrances for spectators or preventing them from crossing the barricades, might be beneficial.

In the meantime, amidst the chaos, the BTS members Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jeon Jungkook confirmed resuming group activities in 2025 after each of them had completed their mandatory military duties.

Additionally, BTS has renewed their contract as a group with HYBE Labels for the second time on September 20, 2023.