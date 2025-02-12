"They lied so bad" — Internet criticizes Roc Nation for turning off comments to their tweet claiming Kendrick Lamar's was most watched Halftime show

Following Kendrick Lamar’s performance at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Roc Nation announced that the musician broke the record and became the most-watched Halftime Show in history. After the same was heavily debated online, the Jay-Z founded organization reportedly turned their comments off on the social media post that shared the news. Netizens have since taken to X to react to the same.

While sharing an Apple Music post on their official Instagram account on January 12, Roc Nation stated in the caption while referring to K. Dot’s most recent performance:

“We’ve broken the record again! The most watched Apple Music Halftime show EVER, with 133.5 Million viewers.”

The comments for the social media post were turned off at the time of writing this article.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press also reported that the musical performance averaged 133.5 million views, a 3% increase from last year’s halftime performance by Usher.

Roc Nation partnered with the NFL back in 2019 to become their Live Music Entertainment Strategist. The organization has been the sports league’s adviser on the selection of artists to perform at the Halftime Shows for years now.

Netizens have since taken to the internet to react to Roc Nation turning off their comments with one person saying on X:

Several others expressed their exasperation, and opined that Roc Nation was lying about breaking the record. Comments online read:

“This is a lie though,” an X user said.

“Such a blatant lie smh. All this to take shots at Drake,” another platform user said.

“Drakes fan base and reach is so big it’s got labels turning off the comments,” another internet user said.

As evidenced, many believe that Roc Nation was lying about their statistics just to smite Kendrick Lamar’s nemesis and fellow rapper, Drake. Some other comments read:

“It’s like a meme coin scam lol,” an X user said.

“Seems like Roc Nation is behind a lot of shady bullsh*t,” another internet user said.

“This is insane industry planting,” a netizen opined.

Roc Nation’s announcement comes after Kendrick Lamar seemingly took a victory on the world’s largest musical stage, where he performed following his lengthy rap battle with Drake last summer. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“I know something was up,” an X user said.

“Exactly there is no way he did those type of numbers,” a platform user said.

Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show performance is estimated to have drawn in a larger audience than the Super Bowl itself

Fox Sports reported that Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show performance drew a larger audience than the Big Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. The game had reportedly garnered an average of 126 million views with the Eagles emerging victorious with a final score of 40 to 22.

Kendrick Lamar was close to Michael Jackson’s legendary 1993 performance, which reportedly drew in 133.4 million viewers, according to ABC news.

The Hollywood Reporter also reported that Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss track Not Like Us recorded a 430% increase in listeners just three hours prior to the halftime show this year. Roxc Nation also reported that the halftime show trended at the number one spot globally on YouTube.

K. Dot brought out stars Samuel L. Jackson, SZA, DJ Mustard, and Serena Williams during his performance, where hit tracks like Peekaboo, Squabble Up, TV Off, Humble, DNA, Luther, All The Stars and Not Like Us were performed.

