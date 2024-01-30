"They made him immaculate": SEVENTEEN’s JUN’s visuals from the Chinese Spring Festival Gala leave fans bewitched

SEVENTEEN's Moon Junhui, known for his reserved demeanor among the thirteen members, occasionally dazzles with his visuals, leaving fans stunned. The idol's admirers believe the recent episode of Jun trending on Twitter attests to this phenomenon, owing to his appearance at the Jiangsu Spring Festival Gala in China.

Originally from China, Jun frequently graces Chinese award shows, securing multiple awards in his homeland as well. Yet, beyond any achievement or recognition, his ability to trend, based solely on his looks, is a distinct occurrence. Even with minimal words, Jun apparently manages to capture fans' hearts, showcasing his charisma through visual appeal alone.

"My sanity is under attack": Fans trend SEVENTEEN's JUN on Twitter for his visuals at the Spring Festival Gala

The Jiangsu Spring Festival Gala stands as an annual spectacle in Jiangsu Province, China, commemorating the Chinese New Year, which is also known as the Spring Festival. This gala is a pivotal component of the broader tradition of Spring Festival galas unfolding nationwide.

During this widely viewed television event, encompassing music, dance, comedy sketches, and more, the Spring Festival Gala serves as a communal celebration of the Lunar New Year, holding immense cultural significance and presenting an engaging blend of traditional and contemporary performances that spotlight the richness of Chinese culture.

Fans, acquainted with JUN's ongoing NANA tour episodes, were taken aback by his striking transformation, and thanked his stylists for their efforts. Sporting a white deep-neck T-shirt, a casual loose white blazer, and striped bootcut black trousers, Jun's distinctive hairstyle stole the spotlight.

Further, the fusion of modern and traditional Chinese elements, featuring a small messy ponytail, scattered and permed hair with subtle bangs, coupled with golden-rimmed clear glasses, showcased a side of Junhui that fans believe they've seldom seen, adding an aggressive and sharp edge to his usual innocence.

First glimpses of this revamped look made waves on the influential Chinese platform, Weibo. Junhui's styling for the Jiangsu Spring Festival Gala garnered over 17 million views on Weibo by January 30, securing the 29th spot on the hot search. Following this development, fans made the SEVENTEEN member a hot topic on X in no time.

The platform even shared a video of the SEVENTEEN star extending warm New Year greetings for the upcoming Lunar/Chinese new year.

"Hello everyone, I'm Wen Junhui. On the first day of Chinese New Year, February 10th at 19:30, I'm locked in for the Jiangsu Spring Festival Gala. New atmosphere in the Year of the Dragon, wishing everyone's wealth to flow abundantly, for all wishes to come true."

Although the details of his performance and the specific song chosen remain undisclosed, reports suggest that Junhui graced the event with his artistic presence. Another ensemble he wore, a creatively crafted white and black blazer pant suit with a sprinkled effect, proved equally enchanting.

The SEVENTEEN star's visual spectacle was enough for fans to adore him. Fans are quite sure that this look of JUN will go down in history and might have successfully captured the live audience's hearts as well.