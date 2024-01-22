Lunar New Year 2024: 7 best watches to complement your festive outfit

The Lunar New Year is a Chinese occasion that celebrates the beginning of a lunar cycle, it symbolizes renewal and revolves around the Chinese Zodiac sign. Every year, the cultural celebration alludes to one of the twelve animals representing different energies and characteristics.

The 2024 Lunar New Year unfolds to usher in the auspicious Year of the Dragon. The Dragon signifies prosperity, strength, and good fortune, endorsing 2024 as the year of auspicious beginnings and bold possibilities.

This Chinese cultural celebration has broken through the boundaries of culture and is now celebrated by people around the globe with watches both old and new, embodying the beauty and fierceness that the dragon is known for.

Watch brands like Piaget, Tag Heuer, Chopard, and others boast an array of finely crafted watches that would complement your outfits for the Lunar New Year 2024 celebration.

Lunar New Year 2024: Fossil Jacqueline and 6 other watches to elevate your festive outfit

1. Chopard L.U.CXPURUSHI year of the dragon

The Chopard L.U.CXPURUSHI year of the dragon (Image via Chopard)

This watch is crafted in Japan and is inspired by the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations. The watch features an 18K rose gold case of 39.5mm, a strap in black hue, an Urushi lacquered dial with gold powder and mother of pearls inlays, a see-through case back, a self-winding movement, and a black alligator skin strap with buckle closure.

The watch is water resistant and comes with a power reserve of 65 hours. It is sold for $31,275 on the brand's online store.

2. Tag Heuer Carrera chronograph

The Tag Heuer Carrera chronograph (Image via Tag Heuer)

This watch pays tribute to the year of the dragon and comes in vibrant red and gold colors. Crafted from leather and rose gold materials, the watch has a rose gold case of 42mm with a red dial framed in a rose gold bezel.

The watch features a transparent case back with an engraved dragon design, an automatic chronograph movement, and a burgundy strap with buckle closure.

The watch is water resistant and is sold for $22,550 on the brand's online store.

3. Casio G-ShockMTG-B3000CXD-9A

The Casio G-ShockMTG-B3000CXD-9A (Image via Casio)

The watch comes in black and gold colors and is inspired by the golden dragon of the New Year. The bezel, band loop, and dial have a dragon scale motif printed on them and the case back has a soaring dragon engraved on it. The watch features the triple G resist, a smartphone link, a countdown timer, an LED light, and a power-saving feature where the watch stops when left in the dark. The watch is water resistant and is sold for $1,050 in the brand's official store.

4. Fossil Jacqueline watch

The Fossil Jacqueline watch (Image via Fossil)

This analog watch pays homage to this Lunar New Year with its vibrant red and gold colors and an engraved soaring dragon on the dial. The watch is crafted from gold-tone stainless steel material and features a gold case of 36mm, a red dial framed by a gem-encrusted bezel, a gold stainless steel mesh strap with clasp closure, and quartz movement.

The watch is water resistant and is sold for $170 on the brand’s online store.

5. Hublot Titanium Dragon

The Hublot Titanium Dragon (Image via Hublot)

This watch, designed for the Lunar New Year, is made from titanium material and comes in the colors purple, white, pink, and blue. The watch is designed to look like a dragon with the dial having the head of a dragon and the watch straps made to look like a dragon’s scaly body.

It features an automatic winding system and a satin-finished and polished case. The watch is water resistant and is sold for $29,500 on the brand's online store.

6. Swatch dragon in the wind

The Swatch dragon in the wind (Image via Swatch)

This watch is part of a collection that pays homage to the Lunar New Year, and it comes in black with touches of red, yellow, and white. The watch features a dragon design on the dial and bracelet, a quartz movement, and a silicone strap bracelet with buckle closure.

The watch is water resistant and is sold for $110 on the brand's online store.

7. Piaget Altiplano dragon zodiac

The Piaget Altiplano dragon zodiac (Image via Piaget(

This watch comes in a blue and white color. It has a white gold case of 38mm with a white dial having a blue printed dragon on its face and features a manual winding movement system, sapphire glass, a blue alligator strap, and a buckle closure. The price of the watch is available on request.

The Lunar New Year celebrations are upon us. These watches are sure elevate your festive outfits.