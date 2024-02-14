"They made the right call": Internet reacts as woman booted from WestJet flight for excessive bathroom usage

Canadian carrier WestJet is recently in the news after a passenger, Joanna Chiu, alleged the crew members asked her to get off the aircraft for excessive bathroom use before takeoff.

In a series of tweets on Friday, February 10, Chiu criticized the Canadian airline for its treatment. She said the medicine she was taking for her stomach was helping her feel better. Nevertheless, she alleged that the plane had thrown her off so fast that she had left her money on board. Agitated, the author posted on X:

She also claimed that the airline refused to give her a hotel room or a taxi even though she was short on cash. She was given a new reservation for the next day, but they wouldn’t confirm it with her. Instead, they told her to go to the airport and make the request.

Once Chiu’s tweets went viral, netizens took to the comment section to express their opinion. Some supported Chiu and sympathized with her, while others sided with the airlines and supported their decision. One person commented:

Netizens react as Joanna Chiu is booted from a WestJet flight for using the lavatory excessively

The recent incident involving Joanna Chiu has brought up concerns over airline policies and passenger treatment. Chiu claimed that earlier this month, she was kicked off a WestJet flight in Mexico for repeatedly going to the lavatory before takeoff.

Chiu shared her story on social media platforms like X, saying that her "upset stomach" caused her to go to the toilet several times. Once her posts went viral, her case garnered much attention from netizens. Some sided with her and showed their sympathy.

However, others supported the airlines and their decision to boot her from the plane.

Once Chiu's story went viral, the airlines apologized to her

Chiu shared her story on social media, saying that her stomach issues caused her to go to the toilet several times. She further said that even though she was taking medication and was healing, this led the flight personnel to remove her from the aircraft. Chiu also claimed that she was not given the option of a hotel stay or a rescheduled flight, and she was disappointed by the airline's lack of support.

She said that she recorded the exchange between her and a flight crew. However, she alleged an airline's supervisor threatened to cancel her reservation for the next day if she didn't remove the footage.

She further wrote on X,

"In my rush to get off plane alone, I left my money with travel companions and @WestJet supervisor refused to pay for my taxi to a hotel 20 min away. He called a guard over to intimidate me but when I burst into tears the guard assessed rightly that the Westjet dude was the a**hole”.

However, according to sites like View from the Wing, WestJet addressed the matter and apologized to her in a statement. It read,

“We sincerely apologize to Ms. Chiu for the inconvenience and discomfort she experienced during her recent travel experience. While unexpected illness can occur while traveling, maintaining a safe and healthy environment for all guests and crew members is paramount”.

They further wrote:

“In circumstances where a guest is deemed unfit to travel due to illness, our crew must make difficult decisions in the name of safety… We apologize for any communication failures throughout her journey…”.

After this apology letter, the airlines didn’t say anything further.

