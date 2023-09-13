"They are so precious" - Fans react as BTS’ Jung Kook wishes leader RM on his birthday in an adorable manner

On the occasion of BTS' leader RM's 29th birthday, his fellow group members took to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes. Jimin and V were the first to express their birthday greetings to their leader. However, it was Jung Kook, the maknae (youngest member) of the group, who surprised everyone with his special wish for RM.

Despite his busy schedule, the BTS singer found the time to send birthday wishes to RM before his flight on September 12, 2023. He shared a message on Weverse just before taking off.

In his message, Jung Kook conveyed his warm wishes to RM while playfully urging him not to get sick. His words were:

"Hyung, don't be sick. wishing you happy birthday before the plane takes off heh heh."

This sweet and considerate gesture touched the hearts of fans. It also showcased the strong camaraderie among the BTS members and the Seven singer's dedication to wishing his hyung (older brother) RM, no matter the circumstances.

BTS' maknae Jung Kook makes ARMYs day with a unique wish for RM's birthday

With Jung Kook's birthday wish, the entire maknae line of BTS officially greeted their leader RM on his 29th birthday. While RM had not made any updates himself, the younger members swiftly shared their greetings with ARMY. Each member's message held a special place in fans' hearts, but Jung Kook's wish stood out for its adorable and thoughtful nature.

Jung Kook, who was departing for America to fulfill his upcoming schedule, including a performance at the VMAs on September 13, took the time to send his heartfelt message to RM. In addition to wishing RM a happy birthday, the maknae expressed concern for his health in the message.

Fans noted that Jung Kook's message had a particularly endearing tone and accent, making it all the more charming. He playfully mentioned that he was sending the wish in haste before his flight took off, implying that he might need to switch his phone to airplane mode soon. His use of "heh heh" at the end added a touch of cuteness to the message.

ARMYs were quick to react on Twitter, expressing their appreciation for Jung Kook's sweet and thoughtful birthday wish:

Other members' wishes for RM's birthday

V, another member of BTS, was the first to send his birthday wishes to RM. He shared an old photo featuring himself, RM, and J-Hope wearing quirky and cartoonish caps while sporting playful expressions. V accompanied the image with a humorous birthday message, saying:

"Namjoon-ss(i)eu HBD, You are the fork and I'm the soup."

Fans also noted that this particular photo was taken by Jin.

Meanwhile, Jimin posted a selfie with RM, in which both of them were seen wearing white masks. However, what made the picture amusing was Jimin's addition of doodled glasses with a spiraled white pattern. This humorous and endearing element in the photo brought laughter and adoration from ARMYs.

Even though fans kept waiting, members Suga, J-hope, and Jin could not post on social media due to their ongoing military schedules. However, the maknae line came to the rescue and made their leader's 29th birthday a special one.