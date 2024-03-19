"They said I look like Griselda Blanco": Sexyy Red claims she was stopped at the border in Mexico

Sexyy Red, the American rapper, recently claimed that she was followed by authorities in Mexico and stopped at the border because of the amount of jewelry and money she had with her.

On Sunday morning, March 17, 2024, the 25-year-old took to Instagram to talk about the situation, as per Hot New Hip Hop. She said:

"We’ve been stuck at the border all day. I had too much bands on me, they couldn’t handle that sh*t. Too much jewelry on me, they couldn’t handle that sh*t ... They weren’t f*cking with your girl. They told me I was like Griselda Blanco."

Griselda Blanco was a Colombian drug lord who was prominent in the drug trade and underworld from the 1970s through the early 2000s, as per Rolling Stone.

The St. Louis rapper alleged that Mexican authorities were surveilling her because they thought she was a drug dealer. Red also thanked fans for waiting through all the alleged confusion.

Sexyy Red claims she was tailed in Mexico and detained at the border

Expand Tweet

Janae Nierah Wherry, known professionally as Sexyy Red, was in Mexico to perform at Papas & Beer’s Spring Break 2024 in Rosarito Beach on Sunday.

While on the trip, the 25-year-old claimed she was stopped at the border before being followed by authorities.

Sexyy Red thanked her fans for staying out until 3 am to see her after the alleged border incident. She went on her Instagram stories to explain that the long holding was due to her bringing too much money and jewelry during the trip, as per XXL. She opened up in the video, saying,

"It’s been real, Mexico. Thanks for f*cking with a real b*tch. Y’all was lit up, on god. Damn, we got stopped at the border. Took us hella hours at the border, they still waited on me. It’s 3 o’clock. They just now leaving the club, period. They f*ck with a real b*tch, and I f*ck with them for f*cking with me."

Expand Tweet

Sexyy Red then claimed that law enforcement compared her with the late drug lord Griselda Blanco. The St. Louis rapper went on to say that she was eager to get her luggage from the hotel and leave the country as soon as possible after the whole situation, as per Hip Hop Dx. She added:

"Y’all, I thought Mexico was boring just by the look of the city, but when I say they be outside. It’s 3 in the morning, they walking down the street and sh*t like this. They up. Look, they straight up."

Expand Tweet

The artist claimed that authorities stopped her again on her trip and were tailing her with drones. Red talked about the alleged surveillance with her 3.5 million followers, saying,

"One thing about it, Mexico do not play that sh*t, y’all. We at the hotel tryna get our stuff and get out this muthaf*cka ’cause they got too much going on. Stopped us on the way back. But now we at the hotel, they got drones and sh*t watching us. We ain’t no drug dealers, baby."

Before the Mexico incident, Sexyy Red was in California on the Rolling Loud stage on Friday, March 15, 2024. The rapper performed various hits, including her verse on Drake's song Rich Baby Daddy, as per XXL.