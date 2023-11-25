"They truly be telling on themselves": Concerning Aaron Hall song lyrics resurface in wake of Diddy abuse lawsuit 

Prominent R&B singer Aaron Hall has garnered immense backlash online after being named in a s*xual assault lawsuit against Diddy. An unidentified woman claimed that the two singers took turns r*ping her and her friend in the early 1990s. Now, netizens have raised eyebrows at Hall’s questionable lyrics in the track Don’t Be Afraid:

"No need to run and no need to hide/ All the doors are locked baby and I have you inside."

Trigger Warning: The following article contains details related to s*xual and physical assault. Readers' discretion is advised.

The Rolling Stone reported that a Jane Doe accused Diddy and Aaron Hall of taking turns to r*pe her and her friend at Hall’s apartment. It is also worth mentioning that the two women were allegedly coerced into getting intoxicated.

The shocking lawsuit comes in the aftermath of Diddy settling his s*xual assault lawsuit that was filed by singer Cassie. It also follows on the heels of another woman filing a lawsuit, accusing him of s*xual assault when she was just a college student in 1991.

The two singers had not publicly addressed Jane Doe’s lawsuit at the time of writing this article. Meanwhile, netizens have uncovered Hall’s questionable lyrics in the song Don’t Be Afraid.

“No need to run and no need to hide”: Aaron Hall’s disturbing song lyrics revisited in light of latest lawsuit

Aaron Hall released the single, Don’t Be Afraid, in March 1992. The song was produced by Hank Shocklee and Gary G-Wiz. It appeared as the soundtrack for the 1992 film, Juice, that starred rap legend 2Pac. The song’s lyrics read:

“Now I have you all to myself/ You can put all the other guys all on the shelf/ No need to run and no need to hide/ All the doors are locked baby and I have you inside/ You can yell and you can hit me/ It just makes me h*rny.”

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @napkingcolejr uploaded a tweet that read:

“Whatever they said Aaron Hall & Diddy did… THEY DID it. Most self incriminating lyrics of all time From Aaron Hall.”

The netizen went on to add a video of him reacting to the concerning lyrics. The tweet was quick to go viral and amass nearly one million views.

Many were horrified by the lyrics, leading to Hall receiving immense backlash online. A few tweets read:

Aaron Hall’s relationship with Gloria Velez makes headlines in wake of lawsuit

X user @WickedNFine recently took to the social networking site to share an interview clip of Hall.

In the same, Hall spoke about his now ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, Gloria Velez. Speaking about Valez, who was a minor when they first met, he recalled:

“I just grabbed her hand and went inside the hotel and gave it to her… I ain’t know she was a puppy… she was tall, big, blonde hair… I was like, “I’m getting that.””

Hall began dating model and dancer Gloria Valez after the death of his son Aaron. The model was 17 years old when she gave birth to the singer’s son Aaron Hall IV.

The couple went through a public breakup, with Valez getting custody of their song. She has also since accused Hall of being an irresponsible father who refused to financially contribute to her son’s future.

According to FamousStardum, Valez also accused Hall of physical abuse, which the latter had denied in the past.