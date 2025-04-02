"They've been hiding in plain sight": Internet reacts as Tesla logo allegedly bearing resemblance to KKK conspiracy emerges

Recently, a conspiracy emerged online where netizens claimed that the Tesla logo allegedly bears a resemblance to the infamous organization, KKK or Ku Klux Klan. As per Distractify’s April 2 report, it all started after a TikToker @thedisciplinedfatkid shared a TikTok video on March 31, 2025.

In the video, he encouraged his viewers to examine the Tesla logo more closely, claiming it resembles the pointed hood of the Klan outfit when inverted. Once the video went viral, a post regarding the same was uploaded on X on April 2. X user @EastEndJoe posted the upside down Tesla logo with two dots and wrote in the caption:

“Tesla logo upside down.”

As soon as the post became popular, it garnered netizens’ reactions. One even alleged that the group has been reportedly hiding in plain sight.

“They’ve been hiding in plain sight,” wrote one user.

Others also reacted in a similar way.

"It’s all about perspective!" said one user.

“I can't unsee this now," said another user.

“Is it true that when you buy a tesla... you also get klan ropes for free? And if you buy the cyber truck you become a grand wizard?” asked one X user.

Additionally, others also echoed the same sentiment as one urged the Tesla CEO to change the logo, while another said that it was an interesting observation.

“Oh damn. Now that I see it I can’t unsee it. @elonmusk new logo please,” one urged Musk to create a new logo.

“This is DEFINITELY an interesting observation,” another one wrote.

“There are no dots in it," said another user.

The new conspiracy claims that the inverted Tesla logo allegedly look like the KKK hoods

Shortly after rapper Kanye West appeared during his March 2025 interview with DJ Akademiks wearing a black KKK suit, the organization was brought into limelight. The group made the headlines again after TikToker @thedisciplinedfatkid made a video and claimed that the viewers would "never unsee this.”

In a brief 15-second video, the TikToker inverted the Tesla emblem and pointed out that it allegedly resembles the hood of a KKK robe. In the comments, he further referred to it as his "Easter egg" and even added two dots to make it look like eyes.

For context, as per Britannica, the Ku Klux Klan, or the KKK, is an extremist supremacist group in the United States. One group survived until the 1870s and was established right after the Civil War. The other started in 1915.

As per FBI’s official website, the Klan is said to have gained popularity once more in the 1920s, when its members became known for their anti-immigration views and their concern that newcomers would alter American values.

It became much more popular after appearing in The Birth of a Nation, directed by D. W. Griffith. As per the same outlet, although the film's method and design were regarded as progressive, its plot was distinctly regressive, glorifying the Ku Klux Klan.

Meanwhile, this was not the first time the Klan made the news in recent days. Kanye received criticism on March 9, Sunday morning, after posting a picture of a Ku Klux Klan robe on his Instagram account with the remark, "Outfit of the day."

A day prior, on Saturday, he further declared that he would resume his Sunday Service choir events. Additionally, the Chicago native further posted an image of white robes that resembled those of the Ku Klux Klan.

On the other hand, after the conspiracy related to the Tesla logo, Elon Musk has yet to make a comment.

