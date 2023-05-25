“Things going from bad to worse”: Netizens share hilarious reactions as Gap sues Kanye West for $2 million as Yeezy collaboration fails

The clothing and accessories company Gap has recently filed a lawsuit against Kanye West after a collaboration with Yeezy could not be finalized. The lawsuit is a result of the damages done to a rental property in Los Angeles that was leased by Gap. The building's owner, the real estate company Art City Centre, has already filed another case against Gap.

Gap is now attempting to pass the blame to Ye, who announced a collaboration between Gap and Yeezy in 2020. Gap used to pay a rent of $104,000 for the building, and while they leased the property in 2021, their partnership with Ye ended in 2022.

Gap is now attempting to pass the blame to Ye, who announced a collaboration between Gap and Yeezy in 2020.

Gap could not make any changes to the building without being permitted by Art City Center, and the latter demanded $1.5 million as compensation from Gap for the damages done to the property. However, Gap denied making any changes to the property and said that all of them were done by Ye.

Gap's lawsuit against Ye is to save itself from paying the damages and attorney fees. Although their partnership with Ye ended a long time ago, Gap's contract stated that they would not be responsible for anything that happened because of "Yeezy's acts or omissions."

Gap's lawsuit has given him another reason to trend online, and the public also reacted to the same on social media platforms.

Gap's lawsuit has given him another reason to trend online, and the public also reacted to the same on social media platforms. A few also said that things are getting worse for Ye.

Netizens react to Gap's lawsuit against Kanye West on Twitter

Kanye West has been trending in the headlines for some time for different reasons, specifically when his net worth was reduced by a significant ratio. While Gap filed a lawsuit against Ye, netizens shared their reactions on Twitter:

Gap and Kanye West's partnership ended in October 2022

Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments in 2022 landed him in a lot of trouble, and this also led to the end of his partnership with Gap. The company also shared a statement at the time that mentioned:

"Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values."

Kanye West ended his partnership with Gap in 2022 (Image via Rachpoot/Getty Images)

West claimed at the time that the company violated the agreement by not releasing the products and launching the outlets. The Yeezy Gap merchandise was later pulled out from online and offline stores.

According to a letter sent by the rapper's legal team to the company, one item from the Yeezy Gap merchandise was sold, and the company was supposed to launch five outlets by July this year. Ye stated that he was not given a board seat and that he was never included in the company's future plans.

Kanye West expressed his dissatisfaction with Gap in August 2022, and while speaking to the executives, he told them that they must allow him to do what he thinks is best for the future of the company.

Before Gap, Kanye lost his partnership with Adidas, which made him lose his status as a billionaire. Among Ye's net worth of $2 billion, $1.5 billion was a result of his partnership with Adidas, which reduced his net worth to $500 million.

