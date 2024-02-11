South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook's agency apologized for a controversial indoor smoking scene during the drama rehearsals of Welcome to Samdal-ri. The behind-the-scene released by JTBC included a particular moment from the filming set that showed Ji Chang-wook smoking a vape indoors while rehearsing his lines with his co-actors.

Indoor smoking/vaping is illegal in certain areas of South Korea and hence received huge backlash from netizens. The clip was removed from the video due to South Korean regulations.

Meanwhile, netizens expressed their disdain on the Korean online forum, Theqoo and one anonymous user wrote:

"What on earth is wrong with that industry?": Netizens outraged to see Ji Chang-wook vape indoors in front of cast and staff

On February 10, 2024, a video appeared on the Korean internet forums purporting to show popular South Korean star Ji Chang-wook using an electronic cigarette (vape) indoors.

The now-removed video displayed the actor seated amongst his co-stars Shin Hye-sun, Lee Jae-won, and Bae Myung-jin, at a table during a rehearsal session from JTBC's latest drama Welcome To Samald-ri. In addition, the production and filming crew were present as well.

In a letter posted on their official website right after, Ji Chang-wook's management company (Spring Company) expressed their heartfelt regret for the actor's actions and public demeanour.

The agency apologized for how Ji Chang-wook's actions violated South Korea's indoor smoking laws and upset fans and online users.

In the letter that was uploaded on the agency's website, Spring Company wrote:

"Hello, this is Spring Company. We would like to apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable due to actor Ji Chang-wook's actions in the drama making content released on January 26th. Among the making content, a scene was included where actor Ji Chang-wook used an electronic cigarette indoors. This inappropriate scene caused discomfort to those who viewed it. Actor Ji Chang-wook also recognizes this as inappropriate behavior and is sorry."

They promised to ensure that the incident is never repeated and wrote:

"We once again apologize deeply to those who have accessed the content, the staff and performers on set, and the viewers who loved the work. Through this incident, we will pay special attention to ensure that inappropriate behavior is not repeated."

As per South Korea's smoking regulations, several locations are off-limits to smoking: office buildings, multipurpose buildings, and factories with floor areas greater than 1,000 square meters (where the foyer, conference rooms, auditorium, and offices must all be smoke-free).

According to Article 20-2 of the Multifamily Housing Management Act in South Korea, residents in multifamily housing complexes, such as apartments prevent individuals from smoking within the home from endangering other residents.

The law also states that anybody who has been damaged by secondhand smoke may ask the building manager to prohibit the concerned person from smoking.

Article 9 of the National Health Promotion Act states that With the approval of half of the living households, portions of the hallway, stairs, elevator, and subterranean parking lot may be designated as non-smoking zones.

The Korea Herald reported in 2022 that there is now no specific law that forbids someone from smoking or vaping inside their house.

Nevertheless, netizens were enraged to see one of their beloved actors break the law and disregard the safety of others present in the room. They lashed out at Ji Chang-wook and voiced their disdain after seeing him vaping indoors. Netizens wrote on the Korean online platform:

JTBC drama Welcome To Samdal-ri starring Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun aired on December 2, 2023, and was concluded on January 21, 2024. The series is available on Netflix for worldwide streaming.