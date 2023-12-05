"This broke me": BTS Jungkook's confession of wanting to enlist in the special forces leaves fans emotional

On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, BTS' Jungkook, Jimin, V, and RM kickstarted a Weverse livestream to spend some time with their fans one last time before their military enlistment. During the live, the four members discussed various aspects of their impending military service, such as the departments they'd like to enlist under, etc.

V shared that he's planning to join the special forces for his military services, and upon hearing that, Jungkook shared that he also wants to join the special forces. As the idol continued to make a sad face after he made the statement, fans soon realized that the special forces reportedly have tattoo restrictions and individuals whose tattoos are visible while wearing sleeveless and short pants are considered ineligible to apply for the specialized units.

Expand Tweet

Given that the idol has showcased himself as someone who'd truly enjoy serving under the special forces, fans were saddened by the idol allegedly not being able to apply for the same due to his visible tattoos.

Fans left emotional as BTS' Jungkook sadly confesses about wanting to join the special forces for his military enlistment

HYBE Labels recently announced that remaining BTS members, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, and V, will be enlisting together on December 11 and 12 to fulfill their required military service. While fans were naturally heartbroken to bid farewell to the members until their expected return in 2025, they were delighted to see them kickstart a Weverse livestream one last time before they depart for their military service.

During the livestream, several things unfolded, with fans either tearing up at the members' farewell speech or laughing at Jungkook running across the camera at lighting speed to reveal his bald head. Amidst the many things that were discussed by fans on the internet, fans naturally caught hold of Jungkook's short and quick confession.

When V shared that he was planning to join the special forces, which includes roles such as special military police, training instructors, etc., the youngest BTS member added to him by stating that he also wanted to join the special forces. This confession was no surprise to fans since fans have witnessed that idol thoroughly enjoying physical and adventurous activities right from his debut into BTS.

However, what left many fans emotional was the realization that the idol might not be eligible to apply for special forces due to his visible tattoos. Korean male citizens can directly apply for the specialized units only if they don't have any tattoos or if the tattoos aren't visible while wearing sleeveless and short pants. This rule, therefore, makes the idol ineligible to apply for the special forces.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Regardless, this rule only stands before an individual's enlistment or training in the military. Therefore, the idol will initially be assigned to normal military training centers, either at the Gyeonggi or Gangwon Provinces, where he must fulfill his basic training of five weeks. After which, the idol would undergo deployment, and here, Jungkook could enter the special forces without the tattoo restriction coming in the way.

While fans were naturally saddened that he couldn't directly enter the special forces, they hope the idol gets to join the unit he wants to serve under, at least after his deployment. On the other hand, Jungkook has applied under the buddy system, where he and Jimin will be enlisting together as companion soldiers.