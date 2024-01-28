“This can’t be real”: Internet goes wild over a leaked screenshot of Rubi Rose’s Instagram Close Friends’ story allegedly dissing Nicki Minaj

Rubi Rose has gone viral for allegedly dissing Nicki Minaj. On Sunday, January 28, Rose allegedly took a dig at the Pink Friday hitmaker on a Instagram close friends story that reportedly got leaked. In the story, she allegedly called Minaj old and evil, among other names, and mentioned the latter's husband, Kenneth Petty, as well.

Nicki Minaj fans did not take too kindly to the alleged diss and criticized Rubi Rose almost immediately. The Barbz, Minaj's fandom, went after Rubi's alleged suburb upbringing, and her music catalog in an attempt to defend the Super Bass rapper. However, Rubi also had fans defending her, asking Nicki's fans if she was lying or not. One X user exclaimed:

Fans could not believe that Rubi allegedly dissed Nicki (Image via X/@ShesFishy)

Nicki Minaj fans outraged over alleged diss by Rubi Rose

Rubi Rose set off a storm on Sunday, when, according to her Instagram stories, she landed in Tokyo, Japan. All seemed to be well and normal when she posted a couple of Instagram stories of herself, her friends, and some dollar bills. However, things allegedly went south when one of Rubi's supposed close friends' stories started doing the rounds on the internet.

In the story, Ruby allegedly screenshotted and wrote over a @grandwizardchatni**a Instagram post about the ongoing fight between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion. The I Like hitmaker allegedly wrote:

"Nicki Minaj evil as f*ck. Only option to marry was a p*dophile, b**ch evil, pretty in the face but body botched as f*ck, evil spirit a** b**ch, old as f*ck tryna keep up, ozempic really saved her big back self."

She allegedly added:

"Beefing with these young girls so lame, b**ch washed...youre 40.....Take care of papa and your drug addiction."

Rubi Rose's alleged Minaj diss went viral (Image via X/@ShesFishy)

In one alleged close friends story, Rubi accused Minaj of using the infamous weight-loss drug Ozempic and also of being a drug addict. She also called Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, a p*dophile. Petty is a New York level two registered s*x offender and has also served time for attempted first-degree r*pe and attempted first-degree manslaughter.

Rubi Rose's alleged Minaj diss went viral (Image via X/@MobzWorld)

The Barbz were not happy with Rubi Rose's alleged Nicki Minaj diss. Nicki fans dissed Rubi about her catalog, and some even said that they "used to" like her. They pointed out Rubi's old drama with DDG and Halle Bailey.

However, some people did end up supporting Rubi and her alleged diss. Her fans asked the Barbz where the lie was in Rubi's alleged Instagram diss and even supported her in criticizing the Anaconda rapper.

Some users defended Rubi's alleged remarks (Image via X/@ThePopFever)

It should be noted that Rubi Rose has not officially accepted or denied that the story is true, and Nicki Minaj has not publicly responded to the alleged diss.

