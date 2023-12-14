"This is a crime against Christmas": Jill Biden White House Christmas video featuring drag costumes sparks outrage online

Jill Biden is facing criticism over her Christmas video at the White House. Each year, the First Lady of the United States is assigned the responsibility of decking up the President’s Palace for the arrival of Christmas.

However, the current First Lady’s Christmas video for this year did not receive a warm welcome on the internet. As Jill shared the video on X on Wednesday, December 14, many criticized the concept.

To keep up with this year’s holiday theme “Magic, Wonder, and Joy”, Jill invited performers from Dorrance Dance, an award-winning NYC-based tap dance company. The dancers executed, in the First Lady’s words, “a playful interpretation” of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s noted classical ballet, “The Nutcracker”.

As the video unfolds, the performers can be seen tap dancing their way through a marshmallow and candy-themed hallway.

One after the other, all the dancers assembled in the Blue Room and continued to dance around the Christmas tree. As the dancers kept up with their performance through the other rooms at the White House, a classic Christmas decoration came into view.

However, most people supposedly did not like the vivid costumes that featured lots of colors and sequins. Some of the dancers wore what appeared to be mild drag costumes, which further outraged some conservatives.

Stephen Miller, who served as a senior advisor to former President Donald Trump, commented on Jill Biden's post and called it a "crime against Christmas".

Jill Biden sparks backlash after sharing White House Christmas video

The First Lady's Christmas video stirred several comparisons and disapproval from netizens.

From drag shows, LGBTQ+ themed Christmas to the Hunger Games — social media users did not hold back from slamming the First Lady’s choice of decoration. Many implied that the performance delivered by the Dorrance Dance was borderline vulgar and inappropriate for children.

Some compared Jill's decoration with that of former First Lady Melania Trump's Christmas deck-up.

Melania was not immune to criticism due to her choice of Christmas decorations at the White House every year. She adorned the place in an all-white theme in 2017 that featured large twigs covered in white lights along the corridors.

In 2018, she opted for blood-red topiary trees for the theme “America Treasures”. Critics compared the hallways that year with that of The Handmaid’s Tale as the show depicted the handmaids wearing red capes.

However, now that Jill Biden shared this year's White House Christmas video, it appears that people are preferring Trump's decorations over hers.

A few, though, liked Jill’s decorations. One user posted parallel pictures of Melania’s red-themed Christmas and Jill’s 2023 deck-up, writing that the First Lady should be thanked for bringing the festival back to the White House.

Jill Biden has not yet responded to the denunciations of her Christmas adornment of the White House.