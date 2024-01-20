"This is too cringe": Negative reactions erupt online as a fan asks SEVENTEEN's JUN to lift off the wedding veil during fan sign

The K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN recently held their in-person YIZHIYU fan sign meeting in Macau. Many lucky Carats got the chance to meet their favorite members. What caught everyone’s attention was a fan girl who wore a wedding veil to the event.

The fan girl was seen interacting with SEVENTEEN's JUN, aka Moon Junhui. The member got shy when she asked him to lift off her wedding veil. When he lifted the veil, he hid his face again with his hands. Many fans believed he was embarrassed and reacted negatively towards the fan girl's behavior.

This is not the first a K-pop fan girl has dressed in something similar to a wedding dress for fan signing events. Many idols have expressed their discomfort with such actions. Fans online were unhappy with this incident and took to the X to express their views. A user said, “This is too cringe."

“How are these people not embarrassed?”: Fan asks SEVENTEEN’s JUN to lift the wedding veil during fan signs, receive negative reactions

On January 18, SEVENTEEN held their exciting in-person fan sign event, giving some memorable moments for fans to remember. However, a particular clip from the same event attracts fans' attention. It was because fans believed a fan girl behaved in a cringy manner with JUN.

A fan was spotted wearing a wedding veil band and asked JUN to lift it. The SEVENTEEN member appeared shy on this request, which many fans interpreted as embarrassing.

The video went viral on social media platforms like X, leading to massive negative reactions from fans. As per fans online, it is not correct for people attending fan sign events to make idols do things that could make them uncomfortable.

Many fans appreciated JUN for his kind response despite the said actions of the fan girl. They expressed their views and concerns on such behavior about fans on the X.

Here are some of their reaction:

Previously, another fan was seen misbehaving with SEVENTEEN members Joshua and Hoshi during an online fan call event held in December last year. A fan asked Joshua if they could call him mom because the fan believed he had motherly traits like kindness and gentleness. As Joshua politely responded and agreed to it, netizens found it cringy and embarrassing.

On the other hand, Hoshi was asked by a fan if he could call them mom since they did not wish to be his wife. Fans stated that it was inappropriate for the person on call to make such requests to an idol.