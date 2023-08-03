“This is disgusting”: ARMYs react to Lizzo’s past s*xual remarks about BTS amidst her harassment lawsuits

American solo artist Lizzo has found herself under the wrath of not just the music industry but also BTS’ ARMY fandom. On August 2, 2023, a past video of the About Damn Time singer’s comments on listening and watching the septet’s music for the first time went viral. In a YouTube video by CBC Music released in 2019, the American rapper reacted to the septet’s Boy With Luv music video.

While reacting to the music, Lizzo commented that their music was so good she wasn’t sure if she could go without having s*x with all the members in the studio if she were ever to collaborate with them. The s*xual remark made many ARMYs uncomfortable when it was released in 2019.

However, with the s*xual harassment, fat-shaming, and power abuse lawsuits that the About Damn Time singer has been swept in, the video resurfaced and went viral again.

ARMYs criticize Lizzo as her past s*xual comment about BTS resurface on the internet

The About Damn Time singer Lizzo’s old comments about BTS did the rounds on Twitter on August 2, a day after three former dancers of the American artist filed a s*xual harassment lawsuit against her. NBC News first broke the news, which detailed the lawsuits and allegations on Tuesday.

With netizens condemning Lizzo’s alleged behaviors, the ARMY also criticized the singer for her past s*xual remarks about BTS members. In a reaction video posted in 2019 by CBC Music, the singer reacted to the K-pop group’s Boy With Luv music video. It was the first time the About Damn Time singer listened to the septet’s music. While her comments started off positively, she later said:

“Y’all better turn this off. I’m about to get pregnant. …If I could collaborate with BTS, I mean, that sounds fun! I don’t know if I could make it through the studio session without having s*x with all of them. I’m just kidding. God, that was such a terrible thing to say; I’m sorry, Mom.”

The clip resurfaced on ARMY Twitter, and fans began criticizing the American singer for her allegedly indecent remarks. Many compared it with the lawsuits, while one even mentioned that they were attacked left and right when they raised an issue for the same in the past but were told that it was only a joke.

🐰 @JTKsupremacy I will never forget what SZA said about BTS and just the fact that she's a friend with lizzo says alot about what kind of people they both are

🐰 @JTKsupremacy @onesixzeroseven I saw it at the time but I was afraid to be jumped because everyone was so happy about the interactions in the Harry styles concert

Meanwhile, fans brought up another past episode wherein they criticized Lizzo for not defending BTS but rather taking the side of her fellow artist and friend, SZA. In November 2021, SZA allegedly lied about not receiving any attention from the K-pop septet at the Harry Styles’ concert in LA. Several videos were later posted to prove that the K-pop idols did, in fact, interact with her.

However, the About Damn Time singer standing with SZA and not defending BTS led to both singers’ fandom posting aggressive comments about the septet.

Lizzo is yet to publicly address the s*xual harassment allegations raised by her former employees.