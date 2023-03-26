“This is a farce”: Gwyneth Paltrow's remark on losing ‘half a day of skiing’ sparks hilarious reactions online 

On March 24, Gwyneth Paltrow took the stand to testify in her ongoing skii collision trial. Optometrist Terry Sanderson sued the actress for $3.1 million in 2019 accusing her of colliding with him on a ski slope at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, in 2016 and causing him to have a permanent traumatic brain injury.

The actress countersued Sanderson and claimed that he crashed into her on the ski slope. Paltrow also asked for $1 in damages and charged the repayment of her legal fees from the plaintiff.

Sanderson’s lawyer Kristin Vanorman spent over an hour questioning the Marvel star about the events that led up to the incident and also tested her knowledge of ski rules.

During her testimony, Paltrow continued to say that Sanderson was at fault during the ski collision incident. Speaking of the situation, the actress recalled:

“Well, I was confused at first, and I didn't know exactly what was happening. It's a very strange thing to happen on a ski slope. And I froze, and I would say I got very upset a couple seconds later.”

Gwyneth Paltrow went on to admit that she initially mistook the incident as some form of assault but rapidly dismissed the idea:

“I was skiing and two skis came between my skis, forcing my legs apart, and then there was a body pressing against me. And there was a very strange grunting noise, so my brain was trying to make sense of what was happening. I thought, 'Is this a practical joke? Is someone, like, doing something perverted?”

The actress also confirmed that she yelled at Sanderson but shared that she later apologized to him for cursing:

“I said, ‘You skied directly into my f***ing back,’ and he said, ‘Oh, sorry, sorry, I'm sorry.’ I was pretty upset.”

bravo by betches @bravobybetches cast Gwyneth Paltrow on a housewives franchise immediately cast Gwyneth Paltrow on a housewives franchise immediately https://t.co/xBFbT1qRjp

At one point during the testimony, Terry Sanderson’s attorney asked Paltrow about the losses she suffered during her 2016 vacation due to the ski collision:

“He has deterred you from enjoying the rest of what was a very expensive vacation”

In response, the actress said:

“Well, I lost half a day of skiing”

The clip of Paltrow’s answer went viral in the wake of the testimony and sparked hilarious reactions on social media. Some users even likened the situation in the court to a “farce”:

Earlier in the testimony, Gwyneth Paltrow shared that the 2016 was “significant” for her “blended family” as it was the first time she and her husband Brad Falchuk were introducing their respective kids to each other and “doing something together.”

Netizens reacts to Gwyneth Paltrow’s testimony about losing ‘half a day of skiing’

Gwyneth Paltrow's "half a day of skiing" remark sparked hilarious response on social media (Image via Getty Images)

The Gwyneth Paltrow vs. Terry Sanderson ski collision trial in Utah has continued to make the news. Several courtroom moments from the trial also went viral online and caught the attention of social media users.

In one such moment, Paltrow was asked about the issues she faced during her 2016 ski trip due to the ski collision incident with Sanderson. Netizens were left in splits after the actress responded to the plaintiff’s lawyer by saying she lost “half a day of skiing.”

Many also took to Twitter to react to the Oscar Award winner’s reply with funny memes and hilarious comments:

Steve Morris @stevemorris__ This trial is fully an Adderall talking to a Xanax This trial is fully an Adderall talking to a Xanax https://t.co/R3DP1Wic41

Adam @adamgreattweet Gwyneth Paltrow after losing half a day of skiing Gwyneth Paltrow after losing half a day of skiing https://t.co/jiyY165Iag

shiv roy, 23, quai du commerce, 1080, bruxelles @autisticabeds god gives his hardest battles (losing half a day of skiing) to his strongest soldiers (gwyneth paltrow) god gives his hardest battles (losing half a day of skiing) to his strongest soldiers (gwyneth paltrow)

Olivia-Anne Cleary @OliviaACleary

#GwynethPaltrow Not sure if I'll be able to sleep knowing that Gwyneth Paltrow missed out on half a day of skiing when she had purchased a full day on the ice. #GwynethPaltrow Trial Not sure if I'll be able to sleep knowing that Gwyneth Paltrow missed out on half a day of skiing when she had purchased a full day on the ice. #GwynethPaltrow #GwynethPaltrowTrial https://t.co/1oFmOf6NOc

Just Roseann @Roseann2681 Oh, please tell that to people who have lost their homes from war or natural disasters. Or those who have lost loved ones. Cry me a freaking river 🙄 #GwynethPaltrow You lost half a day of skiing @GwynethPaltrow ?!Oh, please tell that to people who have lost their homes from war or natural disasters. Or those who have lost loved ones. Cry me a freaking river #GwynethPaltrow Trial You lost half a day of skiing @GwynethPaltrow ?!😂🎻🎻🎻Oh, please tell that to people who have lost their homes from war or natural disasters. Or those who have lost loved ones. Cry me a freaking river😭🙄 #GwynethPaltrow #GwynethPaltrowTrial

Gwyneth Paltrow’s testimony came to an end during Friday's proceedings. However, Terry Sanderson's lawyers mentioned that they the plaintiff would likely testify on Monday before his legal team rests their case.

Poll : 0 votes