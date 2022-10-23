"This feels like an SNL sketch": AOC Listen and Dance videos during Town Hall protest go viral, spark hilarious responses online

Earlier this week, protesters crashed a Town Hall organized by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) in Queens. Footage of the event shows some protesters loudly chanting "AOC has to go!" while others held signs and silently watched the proceedings.
The 33-year-old was seen sitting on the edge of the stage and dancing along to the chants, much to the qualms of those attending. One user likened the clip to a popular television sketch show, Saturday Night Live, and said:
"This feels like an SNL sketch."
The controversial Democrat is up for election this November and is seen campaigning hard. She is running against Republican challenger and local business owner Tina Forte.
Several protesters held up signs at the Town Hall that showed their dissent towards the politician. The signs read "Wake up America" and "Vote for Tina Forte, F*** AOC."
One man even pretended to be handcuffed, calling back to an incident that occurred earlier this year. The young politician had pretended to be handcuffed as police escorted her away from an abortion rights protest that took place outside the Supreme Court.
People react as AOC dances while protestors chant for her downfall
Ocasio-Cortez was seen dancing while angry protesters yelled at her. She also tried to have a conversation with them and repeatedly asked them to listen. The politician even asked the protestors to calm down, but they didn't seem to relent.
Her reaction, however, outraged the protestors and a few minutes later, the lights int he auditorium were turned off. Security escorted the politician off the stage and when the lights came back, she re-emerged saying,
"I'm not allowed to be in a room with the lights turned off."
Soon after this, the majority in the room, who were her supporters, began offering chants of their own. They managed to silence the protestors and allowed AOC to speak.
Protestors at the event, which was taking place in Queens, claimed that their agenda was to attack Ocasio-Cortez for her support towards the LGBTQIA+ community.
The internet, meanwhile, went berzerk upon seeing the representative's 'Listen and Dance' videos.
While some people found the whole thing hilarious, there were some who were upset about her dancing. They claimed that it showed the politician being "disrespectful" towards her Bronx and Queens constituents.
Republican Lauren Boebert took to Twitter to slam her New York City counterpart for her "tantrums." Boebert even likened the video of the latter asking people to listen to her to a video of a viral video of a child saying, "Listen, Linda," to his mother.
While some people criticized her accent, memes managed to take over the micro-blogging platform, and people seemed to just have fun with it.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has won the past two elections, with over 70% of the votes in her favor for New York's 14th congressional district. She is favored to win for a third time in the deep-blue district and is predicted to win with over 74% of the votes.