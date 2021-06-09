"This is Fyre Fest": Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight exposed, fans claim they paid $750 but couldn't even see the fight 

On Tuesday, June 8th, a TikTok user posted a video in attendance of the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight. However, the fan claimed that they paid $750, only to be sat far away. This reminded fans of the 2017 Fyre Festival.

The boxing match between professional boxer Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. The two fought eight rounds, with no official winner.

Thousands were able to see the fight in person, with many even concerned over the outcome of the event due to the downpour of rain. Fans in the US streamed the fight through Showtime PPV and Fanmio for $49.99.

Fans expose the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight

A TikToker, under the username "@cbass429" posted a video from the Mayweather vs Paul fight on June 6th.

According to the user, they paid $750 for their seat, just to be sat far away from the ring.

The video was captioned "someone is takin the L tonight after all", and showed the user seated very far from the fight, barely able to see the jumbo screen. To add, there were allegedly no announcers as well, making the entire event more chaotic than what social media portrayed.

Especially after all the hype from both Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, fans were ultimately disappointed.

INSTANT REGRET: Logan Paul and Mayweather fight exposed by person who attended the event, who paid $750 per seat and alleged they couldn’t see the fight and there were allegedly no announcers for people at the stadium. The attendee compared it to Fyre Festival. pic.twitter.com/NeMyMdlarD — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 9, 2021

Fans compare the event to Fyre Festival

Despite thousands of fans allegedly being in attendance, many noted that the TikTok video looked empty. Meanwhile, others were quick to comment on how similar the fight was to the 2017 Fyre Festival fiasco, which overcharged customers for an underwhelming experience.

Why did they pay $750 to see Logan Paul fight in the first place — Cass (@CassidyJeanD) June 9, 2021

Wait…. They paid THAT much to see this fight..? — Bughead endgame || Lili called me a queen. ✨👑 (@Bugheadsbeanie) June 9, 2021

imagine spending that much money to see them hug 🤡🤡🤡🤡 — jordan🥀 (@houstonxjordan) June 9, 2021

are there supposed to be announcers?? i thought that was only for the people at home to hear… — angel ミ☆ 🦶🏾🧚🏾‍♀️ (@minajrollins) June 9, 2021

THIS IS FYRE FEST 😂 — carissa × the friendly ghost 🎥✂️ (@crisencrypted) June 9, 2021

Some even pointed out that the TikToker got "finessed" or scammed by the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight.

they got finessed — Pete (@PistolPete971) June 9, 2021

Wooooooooow

I will never pay that much for a f@king seat..

I saw the whole sh!t for free at my house 🤣🤣🤣 — Sugar~Belle ♈️💛✨ (@Michell02934628) June 9, 2021

$750 for average ass seats? $750 at a lot of concerts would get you floor seats that are close to the stage. Even WWE doesn’t charge that much — 🎢🔪🍝CoasterKiller (@beastxsv91) June 9, 2021

this dude has clearly never been to a fight before or an actually sporting event😂 there are never announcers for the ppl there. and hardly anyone can see the fight unless you're very close that's why it's on on the Jumbotron. — NajeeSZN (@najeeharrisSZN_) June 9, 2021

That wasnt even the fight…that was the start Undercards lmao — Raths (@Rathxo) June 9, 2021

The majority of fans trolled the TikTok user, wondering why they spent so much money to see Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul "hug".

