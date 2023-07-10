"This is honestly terrifying": Tom Holland and Nicki Minaj AI video leaves internet flabbergasted

A video of Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj and British actor Tom Holland surfaced on the internet on Sunday, July 9, which left the rapper angry. It didn’t take long for netizens to realize that it was a deep fake video. For those unaware, a deep fake photo or video refers to those created using artificial intelligence, that imposes the face of one person onto the body of someone else, in a realistic and convincing manner.

As soon as Nicki Minaj discovered her deep fake video featuring Tom Holland, she took to Twitter and posted:

“HELP!!! What in the AI shapeshifting cloning conspiracy theory is this?!?!! I hope the whole internet get deleted!!!”

So far, Tom Holland of Spider-Man fame hasn’t responded to the deep fake video. However, the said footage has left the internet flabbergasted. One user even commented under @theshaderoom’s Instagram post, noting how it is "terrifying."

Nicki Minaj’s deep fake video is a snippet from Deep Fake Neighbor Wars

Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland’s deep fake video was made without their consent, and as per Yahoo! Entertainment, the footage is actually a clip from the TV show Deep Fake Neighbor Wars aired by the ITVX network. It is a parody of New Zealand’s once-popular reality show Neighbours at War and uses AI and other visual technologies to create sketches with celebrity faces.

In fact, the snippet is from a particular episode that shows Nicki and Tom as a newlywed couple having disputes with their nosy neighbor Mark Zuckerberg. Interestingly, the face of the Meta founder is also a deep fake.

While Nicki Minaj sought help and wished the entire internet to be deleted, she also responded angrily to a fan when they asked if her image can be used for a gag video.

“I do not know! But as Queen of the British Monarchy & the commonwealth, I hereby abolish the internet. Effective @ 0900 military time tomorrow morning, 10th July, 20 hundred & 23. BON VOYAGE B*TCH.”

However, the Super Freaky Girl rapper was not the only one to react to her deep fake video, as the entire internet joined her. While some couldn’t believe it, others sought the opportunity to make memes out of it. Check out how netizens have responded to the same:

Danielito 【=◈︿◈=】 @Danny_Who Im here for the Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland skit 🤣 Im here for the Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland skit 🤣💙 https://t.co/KvGUvzXbql

Ar | 👾 @ar_mu Deepfakes are so disturbing honestly. Just watched a clip of “Tom Holland” and “Nicki Minaj” doing a skit for some TV show and it was genuinely creepy how accurate they looked Deepfakes are so disturbing honestly. Just watched a clip of “Tom Holland” and “Nicki Minaj” doing a skit for some TV show and it was genuinely creepy how accurate they looked

I have a PhD @AmariRenai No because where did the whole lore of Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland being married come from?? No because where did the whole lore of Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland being married come from??

daenerys targaryen first @yoncegravity 🤣 that nicki minaj & tom holland AI is taking me out cause wtf that nicki minaj & tom holland AI is taking me out cause wtf😭🤣

x @Rayan_5SOS #LoveIsland erm I just looked up to see a married Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland being robbed by mark zucc?? what is this erm I just looked up to see a married Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland being robbed by mark zucc?? what is this 😭 #LoveIsland

Cupid 🗡️ Gavin’s Deviant @mammonsbunny the only good thing to come out of the show ‘deepfake neighbour wars’ is they canonised the nicki minaj/tom holland relationship the only good thing to come out of the show ‘deepfake neighbour wars’ is they canonised the nicki minaj/tom holland relationship

Few celebrities have already fallen victims to deepfake content

So far, Nicki Minaj is not the only victim of deep fake videos. Recently, as part of Deep Fake Neighbor Wars, a deep fake Kim Kardashian was seen logging heads with her real-life neighbor, a deep fake Idris Elba.

Not only that, but a deep fake Beyonce was also featured having noise-related disputes with her real-life neighbor, a deep fake Billie Eilish. The same applied to a deep fake Adele and deep fake Jake Paul as well as a deep fake Rihanna with a deep fake Usain Bolt.

Earlier, Nicki Minaj was linked with Tom Holland in 2021, after she had announced her pregnancy. Netizens began perpetuating the rumor that her baby's father is the Spider-Man actor. This emerged from a random fan fiction theory from April 2019, where a love triangle between Nicki, Tom, and YouTuber James Charles had surfaced.

