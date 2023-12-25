"THIS IS HOW YOU DO JUNGKOOK'S SONG JUSTICE": Fans ecstatic as TXT’s Yeonjun performs the BTS member's song "3D" at 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon

On December 25, 2023, a heartwarming sunbae-hoobae (senior-junior) moment took place at the SBS Gayo Daejeon award ceremony as TXT’s Yeonjun delivered a stunning performance of BTS Jungkook's solo song 3D. Renowned for his exceptional dancing skills, Yeonjun stunned not only the MOA fans (fans of TXT) but also ARMYs (BTS fans) with his choice of song, winning their hearts with his mesmerizing performance.

The information of this performance was teased a few hours before the actual performance, when a set-list of the program was released. Along with some other names, Yeonjun could be clearly seen along with the name of the song he was going to perform.

This information was enough to send the fans into a state of frenzy and had them counting minutes until they got to see it live. As expected by fans, the TXT hyung did not disappoint and stole the show with his vocals and moves.

As a result, not one but many fans expressed that justice was done to Jungkook's song with the perfect energy. An example of this was one fan commenting, "THIS IS HOW YOU DO JUNGKOOK'S SONG JUSTICE."

"YEONJUN ALWAYS GONNA EAT": Fans praise TXT's Yeonjun for his dance performance on Jungkook's 3D as well as the song choice

SBS Gayo Daejeon is an annual televised music festival that is broadcast by the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) at the end of each year. It is a highly anticipated event in the K-pop industry and showcases performances by popular Korean artists.

The program first aired in 1997 and has been a platform to recognize and award musical artists. The festival features live performances, special stages, collaborations, and exciting music moments. It is a celebration of K-pop music and brings together some of the biggest names in the industry. The event is also known as "SBS Gayo Daejun."

Every year, the program hosts a star-studded line-up, that rocks the stage with impressive performances, and this year was no different. However, one idol who shined among the entire array of artists was TXT's Yeonjun.

TXT's Choi Yeon-jun is known for his exceptional dancing skills and is often praised for his precise and powerful dance performances. He has been recognized for his ability to master complex choreography and deliver stunning stage performances, showcasing versatility, stage presence, and a strong command of various dance styles. The star's dance prowess has earned him admiration from fans and peers within the K-pop industry as a skilled performer.

Recently, he displayed his dancing prowess yet again in an impactful and unexpectedly hit performance. Yeonjun, who is known for being an anchor in most of the live events, did a solo performance on BTS' Jungkook's song, 3D.

Given that TXT is a junior group from HYBE labels, the same entertainment company that owns BTS, this performance became a tribute to his senior. Fans were delighted by this choice of song and rained down their praises in their comments.

As per fans, TXT Yeonjun often shines on the internet as he chooses to perform on some of the most trending songs of that particular period. People all over the world deem him to be an all-round dancer as he easily blends into an dance, be it from a boy group or a girl group. Due to his grace and dancing abilities, fans often call him the unofficial member of every girl K-pop group.