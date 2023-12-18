"This is just impoliteness": Stray Kids’ fans call out "disrespectful" fancall with Felix as winner asks him to "meow"

STAYs, fans of Stray Kids, on X called out a particular fancall with Stray Kids’ Felix that they apparently found dehumanizing and patronizing. On December 17, X user @Naissa0 posted a TikTok video of the LALALA singer’s recent fancall. With over 2.6k quote-retweets and 449k views, the video went viral on the STAY fandom’s feed as they criticized the way the fan made Felix act.

Video calls or fancalls are a way for fans to communicate directly with their favorite idol. These calls, which are usually slightly just over a minute, give individuals an opportunity to pout their heart out or have fun with the artists.

The video that went viral showed the fancall winner asking the Stray Kids member to act like a cat. According to many fans, the artist looked confused and uncomfortable but still continued the act.

Fan reaction to Felix's video fancall (Screenshot via X)

Stray Kids’ Felix experiences allegedly "disrespectful" fancall, STAYs vehemently criticize the fan

Fans are increasingly getting concerned over Stray Kids’ Felix recent fancalls. A few days ago, the 23-year-old Australian rapper was subjected to a fan sign event where the person on the other side told him that he wasn’t her favorite member.

The STAY fandom found it outrageous, as they believed that the comment was unnecessary. There was especially a negative reaction to it because these fans are selected via a random draw.

During the recent fan video call, that took place on December 17, an X user discovered a video on TikTok that was deemed dehumanizing by countless STAYs online. Feilx looked seemingly uncomfortable while trying to act upon the request put forth by the fancall winner. The request was to act like a cat.

At one point, the winner also asked the Stray Kids member to come closer to the camera and show them his “paws.” The artist did so with a seemingly reluctant smile and buried his face in his hands.

STAYs shared the video online and continued criticizing it. Many mentioned that JYP Entertainment, the agency that manages Stray Kids, needed to better monitor the online fancalls and ensure that their artists do not get uncomfortable requests. Considering Felix had experienced allegedly similar disrespectful video calls before, fans wanted the agency to focus their attention on his fancalls.

Few fans also pointed out that the fancalls should be used to share positive things with the artists and not “asking them weird things.” One fan even mentioned that these calls were “getting out of hand.”

In other recent news, Stray Kids won Stage of the Year Daesang (Grand prize) award at the 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA). The group’s producing sub-unit, 3RACHA, composed of HAN, Bang Chan, and Changbin, also won the Best Creator award.

Stray Kids will also perform a never-seen-before collaboration stage with NCT 127 at the upcoming 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon. Their much-anticipated performance will convey a message of love and peace, as per the organizer’s official statement. The 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon event will be held on December 25 at the INSPIRE Arena in Incheon, South Korea.