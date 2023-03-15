"This was his last straw": Law Roach drama explored as viral Zendaya video surfaces amid shock retirement 

Acclaimed stylist Law Roach has announced that he is retiring from the fashion industry. The self-proclaimed “image architect” took to his Instagram account to reveal that the “politics” in the business led to him stepping down. Meanwhile, a video of his interaction with client and actress Zendaya has gone viral on social media.

On March 14, Law Roach took to his official Instagram account and told his 1.2 million followers that he had “retired” from being a stylist. In his caption, he expressed gratitude to those who supported him throughout his career. He went on to state the reason behind his decision. The caption read:

“My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

The stylist did not elaborate on the exact reason for his decision.

Video of Law Roach with Zendaya goes viral in wake of retirement announcement

Twitter user @kordeilogy took to the social media platform to share a video of Law Roach along with his famous celebrity client Zendaya. In the video, which has amassed over 7.5 million views, Zendaya can be seen speedily walking next to the Louis Vuitton A/W 2023 fashion runway to make it to her seat. She can be seen greeting actress Emma Stone and taking a seat right next to her. Law Roach can be seen walking behind her and eventually making it to where Zendaya was seated. He donned yellow pants along with a similarly colored coat. He was also wearing his signature glasses.

Roach seemed confused as to where he was supposed to sit as the front row of the fashion show seemed to be full. Zendaya can be seen signaling to him to take the seat right behind her. The stylist did not appear to like the option.

Harper's Bazaar claimed that Roach left the show before the collection’s debut in response to not getting a front-row seat.

The stylist has previously spoken about his relationship with Zendaya. In an interview with E! News, he revealed that Zendaya had become a close friend. He also revealed that she was the first person he texted after he made it to the TIME100 Next list. Speaking about her, he said in October:

“We are always rooting for each other and every milestone we make I think is about our relationship and our love.”

Along with being a celebrity stylist, Law Roach is also a judge on HBO Max’s Legendary competition show. Most recently, he styled several celebrities who appeared at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, including Megan Thee Stallion, Kerry Washington, Hailee Steinfeld and more.

A few of his clients include Tom Holland, Ariana Grande, Celine Dion and Lil Durk amongst others.

