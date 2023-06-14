Twitterati recently had a complete meltdown after Disney announced that several Marvel films have been delayed from their original release dates. All these films belong to Marvel phases 5 and 6. Phase 5 began earlier this year with the company diving into the concept of the multiverse.

Some of the films that received new release dates are, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, Blade, Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars. All the aforementioned films were supposed to be released by 2026, but now it seems like the dates are going to extend till 2027.

Needless to say, the studio's fanbase was left heartbroken by the news.

A fan's reaction to Marvel Films delays (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Netizens feel the agony of Marvel film delays

Marvel films alone haven't been the victim of delays. Even films like Star Wars and Avatar sequels are going to be released much further down the line. The reason behind this is mainly due to the ongoing writers' strike, which caused many films to halt their production.

The unavailability of writers has taken a toll on the entire process of movie-making and resulted in astronomical delays.

Here are the updated release dates for Marvel Phase 5 & 6 movies.

Old release dates

Deadpool 3 - November 8, 2024

Captain America: Brave New World - May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts - July 26, 2024

Blade - September 6, 2024

Fantastic Four - February 14, 2025

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty - May 2, 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars - May 1, 2026

New release dates

Deadpool 3 - May 3, 2024 (Only one with an earlier release date)

Captain America: Brave New World - July 24, 2024

Thunderbolts - December 20, 2024

Blade - February 14, 2025

Fantastic Four - May 2, 2025

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty - May 1, 2026

Avengers: Secret Wars - May 7, 2027

Fans were shattered by this news, as they were all geared up for the next superhero experience.

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

From the above tweets, it's safe to say that the brand's fanbase was not happy with the delays. They are, in fact, concerned that the dates can get even more delayed if things don't change and steps aren't taken to resolve the ongoing writer's strike.

However, some fans displayed optimism as they suggested that the studio take their time and deliver quality films. Amidst all of this, fans of Deadpool seem to have walked away with a better deal because that is the only film whose release has been shifted to an earlier date. Now it will release in the first half of 2024.

