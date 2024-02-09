"This loss really hurts man": Tributes pour in as Henry Fambrough, the last of The Spinners, passes away at 85

Henry Fambrough, the American vocalist and member of the R&B group The Spinners, died at the age of 85 on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. He was the last surviving original member of the iconic quintet. As per People, the spokesperson of the group, Tanisha Jackson, gave a statement to media outlets saying Henry died peacefully of natural causes in his northern Virginia home.

Expand Tweet

The group had many hits, such as Could It Be I’m Falling in Love, It's a Shame, I'll Be Around, and The Rubberband Man. Netizens were quick to pay their respects to the singer, sending in tributes on social media.

Henry Fambrough, member of the R&B group The Spinners, dies aged 85

Expand Tweet

Henry Fambrough was born on May 10, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan, United States. He co-founded The Spinners in 1954 alongside four other singers, Pervis Jackson, Billy Henderson, Bobby Smith, and C.P. Spencer. The group signed on to Tri-Phi Records, which eventually became a part of Motown Records.

Henry Fambrough died on Wednesday in his Virginia home at the age of 85. The singer was the last surviving member of the R&B group, as per The Guardian. The quintet's spokesperson, Tanisha Jackson, told the Detroit Free-Press,

"He got to experience those accolades. He was able to bask in the accomplishment, and that was something he was really happy about. He was glad to represent the ones who had gone before him."

Netizens shared their thoughts and prayers on social media after the news came out.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Henry performed with The Spinners from 1954 until his retirement in April 2023. In the late 1960s, the group spent a decade under the record company and released the 1970 hit It’s a Shame. The song peaked at No. 14 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in the same year. However, as per People, they soon moved on to Atlantic Records a year later.

After signing with the new Records agency, they released a string of hits that included Then Came You. The track featured the singer Dionne Warwick and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1974.

Henry Fambrough’s final public appearance took place when the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November 2023. In May 2023, the singer took a tour of Motown’s Studio A in Detroit. It was part of a ceremony that included the donation of the 375 outfits worn by the group during performances to the Motown Museum, as per Variety.

Henry Fambrough said at the time of the ceremony that the 1960s “was a long time ago," adding, “I used to dream about this place.” According to Deadline, The Spinners have earned six Grammy Award nominations and 18 platinum and gold albums throughout their career for music.

Fambrough is survived by his wife of 52 years, Norma, and their daughter, Heather, as per NPR. There has been no announcement about funeral arrangements.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE