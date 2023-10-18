On October 18, 2023, Jungkook, the highly adored maknae of BTS, treated his ardent fans with a heartwarming and humorous gesture by modifying his username on TikTok. This held significance for the devoted ARMY, owing to its connection to Jungkook's inaugural Instagram username.

The idol's new TikTok username was an expression of his creative spirit and his dedication to engaging with fans on the platform. At the moment, Jungkook boasts an impressive 14.3 million followers on TikTok, a platform he joined in August 2023.

"A genius" - Fans react as BTS' Jungkook's new username 'AB____JK_M__RST__Y' incorporates all the important aspects of his life

Despite his relatively brief time on TikTok, Jungkook has not only garnered a substantial following but has also actively engaged with the BTS fandom on this social media platform. He entertained fans with his earlier TikTok usernames, which were witty and playful in nature. These included the misleading and enigmatic @ian2anean, the more straightforward @letjungcook7, and later the simplest, @Jungkook.

The BTS star has now changed his username again, evoking a connection to a significant chapter in his social media presence. It reminded fans of the moment all the members of the group embarked on their journies of establishing their personal Instagram accounts in December 2021.

While his fellow members had chosen more conventional usernames, Jungkook took an unconventional and whimsical approach to the same. He adopted the username @abcdefghi_lmnopqrstuvwxyz, notably omitting the letters "J" and "K" from his moniker, defining the acronym of his name.

Jungkook's creative prowess was highlighted yet again when he recently changed his TikTok username. The new username, "AB____JK_M__RST__Y," was a combination of alphabets that only included the letters found in the words "ARMY," "BTS," "BAM," and "JK."

Apart from incorporating his initials, the new username was also a heartfelt nod to the important things in his life.

As mentioned above, this development made fans emotional and they took to social media platforms like Twitter to react to the same.

This demonstrated the idol's thoughtfulness and deep affection for his fans. The unique username served not only as a source of amusement but also resonated deeply with ARMY members, who were moved by the special connection Jungkook maintained with them through this seemingly simple gesture.

His actions underscored not only his ongoing commitment to engaging with his fans but also emphasized the unbreakable bond between BTS and the ARMY. This connection transcends the realm of music and social media, solidifying the enduring relationship between the band and its dedicated fanbase.