"This new season of Earth is getting crazy": White powder falling from sky in Maryland and West Virginia sparks wild reactions

Residents from parts of the mid-Atlantic United States were surprised to find a fine layer of white powder/dust coating falling from the sky and coating their cars and outdoor furniture on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The news was first shared by social media users late Thursday night. Netizens posted descriptive comments about the substance, with some stating it was sticky and left milky hues on their cars as they attempted to clean it.

Reports from multiple counties across Maryland and West Virginia prompted authorities to carry out an investigation into the substance.

Chuck Callesto @ChuckCallesto BREAKING NOW: Several reports of an unknown WHITE POWDER OR DUST SEDIMENT falling out of the sky throughout West Virginia and Maryland..



As the news spread, baffled internet users shared thoughts on what the white particles could be, with some posting humorous reactions to the reports. User @RightofWoke1 joked:

Internet users share wild theories about mysterious white powder falling in various mid-Atlantic counties

Multiple reports from West Virginia and Maryland with no concrete answers prompted speculation across the micro-blogging platform. Some users shared outlandish conspiracy theories about a plane dropping the powder.

Others wondered if it might be due to a nearby dust storm that was carried across due to the strong winds. There were also theories that included pollen and residue from the train derailment in Ohio.

User @georgielovesgod summarized these in their tweet which read:

Here are some other wild reactions and theories as to what the white powder might be:

Here are some wild reactions and theories as to what the white powder might be:

What are the authorities saying about the white powder?

After initial reports of the white powdery particles reached the authorities, they suggested residents stay indoors and shut their doors and windows while investigations are carried out. However, the substance did not seem harmful.

West Virginia is the first county to officially begin an analysis of the powder after several reports from its Eastern Panhandle alerted them. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is currently working with local authorities to analyze dust-like particles to determine whether they match samples from the Texas and New Mexico dust storms.

Satellite images captured by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association indicate the dust storm might have traveled through Ohio, Michigan, and Kentucky.

In a telephonic interview, Terry Fletcher, a spokesperson from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, stated that there is no relation between the powder and the Ohio train derailment. He explained that authorities have been monitoring air quality in the Northern Panhandle and added that they have not seen any problems in the air quality since February 3, when the crash took place.

Officials from the Maryland Department of the Environment also indicated that the substance is likely from the dust storm. They added that they are constantly monitoring the air quality in the region.

