"This was a serious red flag": Daniel Padilla leaked audio recording controversy surfaces amid KathNiel break up 

As Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo’s breakup continues to make headlines, the former’s old controversies have captured netizens’ attention yet again. This includes an audio recording that led to rumors of him liking fellow actress Jasmine Curtis Smith. However, the Transit actress had debunked the same in the past.

For those unversed, Filipino sweethearts Padilla and Bernardo called it quits, after an 11-year-long relationship. Kathryn Bernardo took to Instagram to announce that she and Padilla had broken up. She said in her statement:

“We tried our best to make it work. We’ve been drifting apart for a while now, and we ultimately had to accept that we can’t get back to where we used to be. It just won’t be fair to pretend that everything is still same.”

Fans of Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo, as well as Kathniel, were caught off guard by the announcement. Numerous people expressed their disbelief on X, formerly known as Twitter.

As many continue to discuss the now former relationship, Padilla’s older controversies like the “audio scandal” involving Jasmine Curtis Smith have resurfaced online.

Daniel Padilla and Jasmine Curtis Smith's "audio scandal" resurfaces online (Image via X/@john_tiu)

“She forgave me. I made a mistake… I am a guy”: Daniel Padilla’s “audio scandal” explained amidst shocking breakup

In 2014, a conversation between Padilla and his friends was made online. In the muffled minute-long clip, one could hear the actor claim that he was excited to receive a message from a woman. According to Rappler, the woman was Jasmine Curtis Smith in reality.

For those unversed, Jasmine Curtis Smith is a Filipino actress as well. The 29-year-old is best known for her roles in Puti, Regal Shocker, and Ang Utol Kong Hoodlum amongst others.

The name “Sam” was also mentioned in the aforementioned voice recording. The previously mentioned website claimed that the person could be Sam Concepcion, who is now Smith’s ex.

The audio clip was quick to go viral and made headlines as the duo were starring in the biopic Bonifacio Ang Unang Pangulo, which was set to release following the controversy. As the scandal shocked the Filipino entertainment industry, Daniel Padilla confirmed on Aquino and Abunda Tonight that it was certainly him in the voice recording.

He said:

“I am thankful to God that he gave me this kind of problem. I am thankful because I learn from my mistakes.”

Speaking about his then-girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo’s response to the controversy, he said:

“I am thankful because she forgave me. I made a mistake… I am a guy… If there is anyone to blame here, it should be me.”

Jasmine Curtis Smith also debunked the rumors of the duo being romantically involved. In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBS News, she explained that Daniel Padilla had sent her text messages after learning about her father’s ill health. She explained:

“Really, everything revolved as if we were friends. I thought nothing else of it. Nothing was meant from the texts aside from concern, because they saw how fragile I was regarding my dad and his health.”

While clarifying that Padilla and her were just friends she explained that she did not want to “interfere” in the former’s relationship. She also called herself a “friend” of both the actors and added:

“I respect their relationship and I would never try to get in the way of it.”

This is not the first time rumors of Daniel Padilla having an affair with other women has come to light. Actresses Gillian Vicencio and Andrea Brilliantes were also believed to have played a role in Kathniel’s breakup.

However, it is worth noting that none of the aforementioned affair rumors have been confirmed by either parties involved.