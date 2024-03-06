"This is SM's media play" - Internet reacts following reports of SHINee Taemin's exit from the company, allegedly influenced by EXO's Baekhyun

SHINee's Taemin dropped a bombshell on the K-pop scene by announcing his departure from SM Entertainment, marking the end of a 16-year-long association with the agency. What makes this departure intriguing is the reported influence of EXO's Baekhyun as per the 'Industry Insiders.'

According to a report from Sports Seoul, Taemin's choice to shift to a different agency was swayed by the counsel of Baekhyun, who had previously parted ways with SM and established his agency, I&B100.

A source within the industry remarked:

"Taemin decided to move to Big Planet Made under the influence of Baekhyun, who has always been a close friend."

Some argue that SM Entertainment might be orchestrating a media play to tarnish both Baekhyun and Taemin's reputations, suggesting that the alleged "industry insider" could be a strategic move by the label to control the narrative.

The departure of the SHINee member from SM Entertainment aligns with the broader context of artists seeking new opportunities outside the confines of established agencies.

Fans are expressing concerns about how SM treats its artists, especially as various members from different groups under the same company choose not to renew their contracts.

The Advice singer, who had been with SM since his debut as the youngest member of SHINee in 2008, had previously renewed his contract multiple times. However, this time around, he decided to venture into new territory, reportedly signing a contract with Big Planet Made.

Fans of SHINee and EXO, Shawols, and Exo-Ls, respectively, took to social media to express their views.

Baekhyun's counsel played a pivotal role in Taemin's decision to join Big Planet Made, a company previously associated with MC Mong, a notable figure in the Korean music industry.

Big Planet Made currently houses a diverse array of artists, including Ha Sung-woon from Wanna One, Huh Gak, Lee Mu-jin, Ren from NU'EST, and rapper BE'O.

News of the artist's departure has elicited mixed reactions among fans. Some are shocked and saddened, given his long-standing tenure with SM, while others view it as a positive stride for his solo career.

Fans believe that despite his recent solo comeback with Guilty, the idol has not received the support he deserves from his label, fueling speculation about his departure.

The band is currently concluding the Shinee World VI: Perfect Illumination tour. Their most recent show took place on March 2, 2024, at Singapore Indoor Stadium. Following this, they are set to travel to Hong Kong, China, for their upcoming performance at AsiaWorld-Arena on March 16, 2024.

In addition, reports suggest that his SHINee bandmate Onew is also not renewing his contract with SM. Fans, while anticipating the group's future, remain hopeful for SHINee's journey and wish nothing but happiness and success for their idols in their new endeavors.