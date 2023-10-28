"This song is totally Moonbyul": Fans shower praises as the MAMAMOO member releases OST for Strong Girl Nam-soon   

MAMAMOO's Moonbyul lends her warm, soulful voice to the OST for the new K-drama in town, Strong Girl Nam-soon. The song, titled Love Blooms, has a soft, immersive rhythm, which creates a floral mood. It came out on October 28 at 6 pm KST.

As further detailed by the makers, the song, which has a bright intro, uses a house rhythm with a country base. Moonbyul's mellow vocals help the song attain a romantic tone, fitting the drama and the story of the music.

This is the 30-year-old rapper-singer's first K-drama OST, and she delivered her best to the composition, which involves a love triangle. OST Part. 4 Love Blooms uses Moonbyul's soothing voice to express the sparks that fly between two main characters, Nam-soon and Hee-sik, played by Lee Yoo-mi and Ong Seong-wu respectively.

Since the song dropped, MAMAMOO fans, a.k.a MooMoos, made sure to post their reactions on their socials. One particular fan feels Love Blooms is "totally Moonbyul" owing to its sweetness and warmth.

Expand Tweet

MAMAMOO's Moonbyul's melodious track for Strong Girl Nam-soon wins fans' hearts

Seeing how MAMAMOO members Solar, Hwasa, and Wheein have lent their vocals to the OSTs for famous K-dramas like Vincenzo, The King: Eternal Monarch, and Hospital Playlist respectively, fans could not wait for Moonbyul to showcase her vocal skills in a K-drama OST. However, she sang the song Half of Half, OST for Hanyang Diaries, Pt.1, with soloist Gaho.

Meanwhile, the minimal and atmospheric arrangement of Love Blooms, with lyrics like, "I will be by your side wherever my steps reach," is like the characters confessing their love to each other as if they were blossoming flowers. This theme track is part of her award after winning JTBC's entertainment program, The Second World. The song is filled with thorough emotions for the special someone whose hand one would grab and with whom one would laugh on happy days.

Kim Si-on, Renée, and Glen Choi pen Love Blooms. Among them, Kim Si-on is known for collaborations with artists like Lim Young-woong (Rainbow and HERO), Lim Chang-jung, Seo Eun-kwang, and Pentagon, whereas Glen Choi was behind the OST for the drama Numbers and Street Woman Fighter 2. Jeong Soo-wan also participated in the arrangement of OST Part. 4 for Strong Girl Nam-soon.

Meanwhile, fans are in awe of the MAMAMOO idol's talent as a vocalist. Check out some reactions below.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other MAMAMOO news

MAMAMOO's subgroup MAMAMOO+, containing members Solar and Moonbyul, commenced its first fan concert tour in Asia on September 16 this year. Titled TWO RABBITS CODE, the tour's stops include - Seoul, Osaka, Taipei, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Manila, and Hong Kong.

Moreover, member Solar also sang an OST called EXIT for the ongoing drama The Escape of the Seven.

On the other hand, Hwasa released her latest single, I Love My Body, on September 6, with over 36 million YouTube streams. She has also recently surpassed 5.3 million Spotify listeners. Wheein also dropped her new album, IN the mood, containing 11 tracks, on October 12, 2023.