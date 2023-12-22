"This stresses me out": Fans concerned following NCT Mark's confession on prioritizing career over health during his recent video fan call

On December 21, NCT's Mark conducted a video fan call event along with the KMStation to spend some time with the lucky winners who won the chance to talk to the idol through a minute-long video chat. Fans have always looked forward to such content given the diverse and intriguing interactions between the idol and their fan that land on the internet.

Akin to their predictions, fans came across a video fan call where the OP was seen asking Mark to rank the four things, relationship, career, health, and freedom, in his order or priority. However, the idol misheard 'relationship' as 'religion', and continued to place it first, followed by career, health, and freedom, in that order.

Given that the idol has showcased himself to be quite religious, fans weren't surprised that it ranked first on his list of priorities. However, what concerned netizens was he was seen putting career over health.

Fans express concern for NCT's Mark following his recent confession about prioritizing career over health

The 24-year-old K-pop idol debuted under SM Entertainment in 2016, and he soon garnered the title of a 'multi-tasking' K-pop idol given his heavy participation in several K-pop groups.

The idol is not only a permanent member of NCT DREAM and NCT 127, but also actively contributes to the group's annual albums, while finding time for solo song releases, and more.

Given that this undoubtedly looks hectic, fans have been protective of him and his fellow NCT member, Haechan, who shares a similarly busy schedule.

While fans have been doing their best to cheer them up while also insisting that they get sufficient rest before they kickstart the next set of schedules on their list, fans couldn't help but speculate that they are overworked given the continuous flow of content they've seen from them.

While fans have been calling out their agency, SM Entertainment, to rectify the same, they were rather shocked to realize that Mark himself has changed his perspective about where his career and health stands, leaving many fans worried and concerned. Recently, during a video fan call, the idol was asked to rank several aspects of his life such as relationships, career, freedom, and health.

The idol placed religion, which he misheard for relationships, in first place and then shockingly placed career over his health. Additionally, he also placed his freedom last on the list which only continued to increase fans' concerns.

While fans have seen the idol being religious from his debut days, positioning it first wasn't the least surprising for them. However, fans were truly concerned to see him place his career over his health.

Fans naturally connected this confession with the lack of rest period that the idol is given in between his busy schedule, which inevitably allows him less time to prioritize his health.

Additionally, fans also called out SM Entertainment for its alleged control over its artists' lifestyle given that Mark was seen placing it at the last place on his priority scale.