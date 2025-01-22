"This took so much courage" - Netizens commend Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde's plea of leniency to President Trump 

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, appealed to US President Donald Trump to “have mercy” on the LGBTQ+ community and migrant workers at a worship service held at the Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

Talking about how President Trump said that he would make it an “official policy” to have “only two genders - male and female,” Mariann Edgar Budde said:

“Let me make one final plea, Mr President. Millions have put their trust in you. And as you told the nation yesterday, you have felt the providential hand of a loving God. In the Name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now.”

She continued:

“There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families. Some who fear for their lives."

Expand Tweet

As soon as the speech of the Bishop during the worship service went viral on social media, several netizens began reacting to the same, as they appreciated Mariann Edgar’s efforts. Responding to a post by @MeidasTouch on X, a netizen said:

“This took so much courage. You can see how uncomfortable they all are. Everyone that voted for Trump will soon see they made the wrong choice once their actions start impacting their communities and the people they love.”

More comments read:

“Speaking truth to power. Lovely scenes!” said one social media user.

“She should win the Pulitzer Peace prize for this sermon,” added another.

“We always need voices like Bishop Budde to temper the excesses of our positions and attitudes. After all, kindness and respect are the hallmarks of a civilized nation,” exclaimed one more X user on the post.

Social media was filled with praises for Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde as many wrote:

“I'm an atheist, but I can tell that this woman is a true Christian and she has my absolute respect. If you claim to hold the hand of Jesus, you are merciful and humble. You are to be the good Samaritan,” commented an X user on the post.

“She is so brave,” exclaimed another.

Expand Tweet

“Not too exciting was it?” - Donald Trump bashes Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde on her appeal

As Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde appealed to the President to “have mercy,” Trump was seated in the front row with the newly appointed Vice President, JD Vance, the first lady, Melania Trump, and the second lady, Usha Vance.

As the service ended, News18 reported that a reporter asked Trump about his thoughts on the service. To the same, Trump responded and said:

“Did you like it? Did you find it exciting? Not too exciting was it? I didn't think it was a good service, no. They could do much better.”

Furthermore, Trump later took to Truth Social and bashed the bishop, saying:

“The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater. She brought the church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart. She failed to mention the large number of illegal migrants that came into our country and killed people.”

Expand Tweet

He continued:

“Many were deposited from jails and mental institutions. It is a giant crime wave that is taking place in the USA. Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one. She is not very good at her job. She and her church owe the public an apology.”

As social media users continue to appreciate Mariann Edgar Budde, the Bishop, has neither responded to the comments of the masses nor has she reacted to the words of the President.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback