"THIS TYPE OF FANS SHOULD BE BANNED": CARATS enraged as dangerous mob crowds SEVENTEEN's Jun at the airport, leaving idol scared for life

SEVENTEEN's Jun is gaining attention online due to a mob following the artist at the airport. On March 10, Jun departed from Incheon International Airport to attend a pop-up event in China. The artist safely boarded his flight however, when he landed in China, a huge group of fans gathered around the Super singer, thus surrounding him completely.

Despite being guarded by his bodyguards, the fans crowded the area, leaving no room for him to exit the airport. As many fan sites were present there, clips and photos of the incident were shared on the Chinese app Weibo. It was further circulated on other platforms, like X and Instagram. Netizens who saw the pictures of the incident called it the occurrence of a “Zombie Apocalypse” situation.

As this is not the first time this has happened with the FML singer, this incident has enraged CARATs (SEVENTEEN's Fandom). They have taken to social media to voice their opinion regarding this issue. According to fans, there were around eight bodyguards, this has led to a discussion regarding fan etiquette.

Many fans debated that fan sites or fans who visit places to get glimpses of their favorite idols invading their personal space should be stopped. A user on X referring to fans’ behavior said, “THIS TYPE OF FANS SHOULD BE BANNED”.

“THIS IS DISGUSTING”: Fans enraged as SEVENTEEN’s Jun gets mobbed by fans at the airport in China

Previously, in September 2023, a similar incident took place at the airport in China, where Jun faced a group of fans mobbing him, blocking his way out.

On March 10, SEVENTEEN's Jun left South Korea to attend the Gucci Ancora pop-up store in China. When the PSYCHO singer arrived at Incheon International Airport, the situation was well handled, even in the presence of Korean fans and the press.

However, the situation went out of hand when he arrived in China, and a large number of fans surrounded him from all sides. His way of passage was completely blocked despite being protected by his bodyguards.

Many photos and videos from a higher angle showcasing the scene were shared on the internet. This resulted in a massive wave of negative reactions from fans online.

They criticized the fans’ behavior for invading the singer's space and not allowing him to move forward. Fans debated whether such behavior towards K-pop idols should be excused as it could cause them harm.

In other news, SEVENTEEN is all set to hold their encore concert tour FOLLOW AGAIN in three Asian cities. They will perform in Incheon on March 30 and 31, and in Seoul World Cup Stadium on April 27 and 28. Followed by the show in Osaka on May 18 and 19, and Kanagawa on May 25 and 26.