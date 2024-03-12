"This was so unreal": Netizens hilariously react to Ryan Gosling not being able to use his guitar at the 2024 Oscars due to BTS Jimin

On March 10, 2024 (ET), BTS Jimin created an online stir for being the reason for Ryan Gosling's inability to use his guitar during his Oscars performance. The hilarious incident was discussed among netizens as they recalled how the Barbie star had gifted his guitar to Park Jimin in July 2023.

Ryan Gosling's Barbie movie character Ken was spotted wearing an identical suit to Jimin from BTS's chart-topping song Permission To Dance. Additionally, Gosling's film The Notebook is one of the idol's favorite movies, so ARMYs discussed this coincidence in great detail. Meanwhile, they brought back this incident after fans saw Gosling's performance at the 96th Academy Awards.

The BTS ARMY shared hilarious tweets on X stating that the actor couldn't use his guitar as he had gifted it away.

Expand Tweet

"Just gave Jimin his guitar on a random day in July": Fans reminisce about the past on the occasion of 2024 Oscars

When Ryan Gosling performed a wild and spectacular live rendition of I'm Just Ken from the Barbie original soundtrack, he created an online ruckus that took an unexpected turn. Ryan Gosling was dressed in a glittering bright pink suit and pink gloves.

The fact that so many X posts pointed to the Like Crazy singer-songwriter was hardly surprising, given that Ryan Gosling was missing his signature guitar during his iconic 2024 Oscars performance. Consequently, just for gags, a lot of people shared the video of the idol accepting the gift and made jokes about Ken not being able to play his guitar since Jimin had received it as a present.

Barbie was released on July 21, 2023, where Ryan Gosling was seen sporting the black cowboy shirt with white frills identical to the BTS idol's attire from Permission To Dance. So the Hollywood star sent across his guitar from Los Angeles to Seoul with a video message,

"I noticed that your Permission to Dance outfit was the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie, so I have to give it to you, you wore it first. You definitely wore it best. And there's an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken's style, you have to give them your most prized possession. So, I hope you'll accept Ken's guitar as my humble offering. Besides, Ken doesn't really play anyway so it'll be much better in your hands."

The Face-off musician shared a post on Instagram on July 25, 2023, with the gifted guitar and expressed his gratitude towards the La La Land star. He mentioned that Gosling looked "great" in his Permission To Dance cowboy-inspired outfit and stated that he would definitely watch his latest movie. Jimin said,

"Hi Ryan and hi Ken, it's Jimin. Congrats on your big release. My fans are excited to see your video so thank you so much. I could see that you look great in my outfit. Thank you for this guitar. I really love it and I look forward to watching Barbie. Go Barbie!"

Hence, the BTS ARMY brought back the iconic crossover and reminisced about the past with warmth and laughter on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Park Jimin of BTS is rumored to feature in Ayra Starr's upcoming single, however, nothing has been confirmed by HYBE LABELS as of writing this.