"I need to know the details": Internet in frenzy as R&B singer Ayra Starr hints at a possible collaboration with BTS' Jimin on her upcoming album

On March 8, 2024, reports of BTS powerhouse Park Jimin's potential collaboration with R&B singer Ayra Starr set the internet ablaze.

For the unversed, Ayra Starr is popular for tracks namely Fashion Killer and Bloody Samaritan. She commented on a fan post and hinted at a possible partnership with Set Me Free Pt. 2 singer from South Korea.

A user (@PJM_data) on X observed that Beninese-born Nigerian singer Ayra Starr replied to a fan's question about whether she would collaborate with the BTS member. In response, the Fashion Killer posted an eye emoji which made netizens curious. Additionally, fans noticed that she already follows Jimin on Instagram which further fuelled the online discussion.

Fans speculated that the two artists must have collaborated on a project since Jimin is the only K-pop artist that she currently follows on Instagram.

"Manifesting Jimin x Ayra Starr": Netizens are baffled amid speculations of the duo's possible music collaboration

Ayra Starr created an online stir with her cryptic reaction to a fan's question about her collaboration with the Billboard-topping South Korean soloist. Fans expressed their enthusiasm on X, hoping for this news to come true. Here are some of the fans' reactions:

Several South Korean media outlets reported in January 2024, that three BTS members including Kim Seokjin would release their solo albums this year.

J-hope is set to release his second solo album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 digitally on March 29, meanwhile band leader RM confirmed working on his second solo album before enlisting in December 2023. Therefore, fans speculated that Jimin could also be preparing for his next album or a single.

More about BTS' Jimin and Ayra Starr

Before enlisting in the South Korean military, Jimin released a documentary that chronicled the creative process and behind-the-scenes footage of the BTS idol while he was working on his debut solo album titled FACE.

As part of his promotional schedule for his document Jimin's Production Diary (FACE Documentary), the artist held a special talk fan meet where he confirmed that he had been busy working on new music and projects but refrained from indulging in giving away further details on the subject.

Later, the singer was seen flying to Budapest in November 2023 for a mysterious project which made netizens wonder if Jimin was filming for a music video that he could digitally release in the future. However, since the artist was extremely discreet, no other information emerged online ever since.

On the other hand, Nigerian singer Ayra Starr's real name is Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe. Her hit song Away from her eponymous debut EP gained her fame in the first half of 2021. The song reached its highest at number 17 on the Billboard Top Triller Global chart and occupied fourth spot for two weeks on Nigeria's Turntable Top 50 chart.

Her famous track Fashion Killer was released in 2021 as part of her first full-length album 19 & Dangerous and it went viral on Instagram.

In 2022, Starr catapulted to global fame with her song Rush. The song received the Beninese-born Nigerian singer's first candidature for Best African Music Performance at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, and it topped charts in other countries as well, including Switzerland, Ireland, and the UK.

In December 2023, BTS' Namjoon aka RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and V (Taehyung) enlisted in the military to serve their mandatory military service for 18 months. The group members would resume their group activities once they return in 2025. Meanwhile, Kim Seokjin will return from the military in June, followed by J-Hope in October 2024.