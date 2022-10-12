"This is weird": My Big Fat Fabulous Life fans slam Whitney for trying to rekindle a relationship with ex-boyfriend Lennie

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 Episode 10 aired on TLC tonight, October 11. This week, the cast members (excluding Heather, who had Covid) visited Saint Lucia after finishing up Whitney's music videos. She also expressed her wish to stay in the same room as her ex Lennie.

Whitney shocked fans by saying that even though she was in a relationship with a Frenchman, she would willingly get physical with her ex Lennie, whom she dated in My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 4. Others felt their relationship dynamic was weird, but she was adamant about her decision to stay in a room with him during a vacation.

Lennie was unsure about the whole ordeal. As a result, Whitney indirectly told everyone that she and the Frenchman had a conversation about their long-distance relationship, and the two had decided to let some things slide, hinting at an open relationship.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life fans felt that Whitney's behavior was weird and felt terrible for Lennie, who did not seem that interested in her.

Jessica @Jessica65481190 #MyBigFatFabLife I like Hunter, he's honest about the entire Lenny situation. Whitney is going to SHARE the bed with Lenny? Ok so this is weird. #MyBigFatFabulousLife I like Hunter, he's honest about the entire Lenny situation. Whitney is going to SHARE the bed with Lenny? Ok so this is weird. #MyBigFatFabulousLife #MyBigFatFabLife

Dina @NorCal_Mendo No way during any part of filming this season was Whitney with frenchman cus that would make her hugely disrespectful the way she lusting, seeking any kinda attention from Lennie....it's so cringy and makes me so uncomfortable...for both of them #mybigfatfablife No way during any part of filming this season was Whitney with frenchman cus that would make her hugely disrespectful the way she lusting, seeking any kinda attention from Lennie....it's so cringy and makes me so uncomfortable...for both of them #mybigfatfablife

My Big Fat Fabulous Life fans react as Whitney attempts to rekindle an old spark

Whitney told Tucker that she would stay in the same room as her ex Lennie during the vacation. Tucker felt that their dynamic was weird. He also said that an employee sharing a bed with his boss might bring lawsuits. Whitney's uncle Tal was confused because he thought her and Lennie's relationship was platonic.

The two had dated each other in Season 4, but Whitney had felt claustrophobic in her relationship then and broke it off. She also tried to set up her best friend, Heather, with him on this season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

Whitney said that Lennie had asked her about her long-distance relationship with the mysterious 'french man.' She felt he was asking her if she was in an open relationship so that the two could rekindle their relationship while on vacation.

Whitney said she knew just what to do if Lennie made a move on her, hinting that she would be ready to be intimate with him, and packed some clothes for the same. On the other hand, Lennie feared Whitney might boss him around to get some stuff done.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life fans took to Twitter to slam Whitney for potentially cheating on her boyfriend. Fans also felt Whitney was bossing around Lennie and did not want to be with her.

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ Whitney making excuses to sleep with Lennie while claiming that she’s still in a relationship with the Frenchman is confusing! #MyBigFatFabLife #MyBigFatFabulousLife 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ Whitney making excuses to sleep with Lennie while claiming that she’s still in a relationship with the Frenchman is confusing! #MyBigFatFabLife #MyBigFatFabulousLife 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄😮😮😮😮😮🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️

Vicki T. @VapidOne Lennie has as much interest in Whitney as her fake dog does 0.0.....the look on faces is of total resignation like get me out of this bullshit show....no one wants to hang out with Whitney anymore..paid or not paid #mybigfatfablife ...we dont even have Todd as sarcastic relief! Lennie has as much interest in Whitney as her fake dog does 0.0.....the look on faces is of total resignation like get me out of this bullshit show....no one wants to hang out with Whitney anymore..paid or not paid #mybigfatfablife...we dont even have Todd as sarcastic relief!

Kelsey @seybrown2 Lenny is so uncomfortable but seems like he’s obligated. #MyBigFatFabLife Lenny is so uncomfortable but seems like he’s obligated. #MyBigFatFabLife

Jessica @Jessica65481190 #MyBigFatFabLife Lenny saying that Whitney will boss him around the entire time is incredibly fitting. This dude has no idea what he's gotten himself into. She's going to RUIN this man. #MyBigFatFabulousLife Lenny saying that Whitney will boss him around the entire time is incredibly fitting. This dude has no idea what he's gotten himself into. She's going to RUIN this man. #MyBigFatFabulousLife #MyBigFatFabLife

A recap of My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 Episode 9

Last week on My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney felt she had the most talented group of friends, so she decided to shoot a dance video with them.

The dance video was a fitness promotional video to celebrate six months of No BS active business, which she runs with Jessica Powell. Amidst this event, Todd told Whitney that he would dance with her.

The episode description reads,

"With the music video complete and Babs thriving at Abbotswood, Whitney, her brother and her friends can finally take a vacation to St. Lucia; Whitney reveals her newly open relationship status, and everyone wonders if Lennie will make a move."

Whitney's father, Glenn, advised her to concentrate on the video to get more subscriptions, which could lead her to earn more money.

Her friend Buddy Bell got sick and could not come to shoot the video. Whitney's father replaced Buddy. Whitney was happy with the video and said,

"Everyone really brought to the table everything that they could bring."

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs on TLC every Tuesday at 10 pm ET. Fans can also keep up with the show on TLC Go and the TLC application.

