"This is so wrong" - AGT fans unhappy that Warrior Squad did not qualify in season 18's Live Shows 3 

America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 aired two new episodes this week. As part of the Live Shows format, the two episodes aired live on Tuesday, September 5, and Wednesday, September 6.

Eleven contestants took to the stage during Tuesday's episode and one two moved on to the next round. The results were announced during Wednesday's segment and it was revealed that Putri Ariani and the Mzansi Youth Choir made it through.

However, while several fans congratulated the two new finalists for making it through, others expressed their anger about the results. They feel another act should have been included in the list of AGT season 18 finalists.

Fans believe that Warrior Squad performed way better and noted that they were "robbed." One user, @katherinelind92 wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"This is so wrong. Warrior Squad should've made it."

AGT season 18 fans react to Warrior Squad not making it through to the finals

Expand Tweet

One of the 11 acts that performed in AGT season 18 episode 16, which aired live on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 was Warrior Squad. The acrobatic dance group consisted of 17 members hailing from Haryana, India.

The group, which was led by Rahul Yadav, previously competed in India's Got Talent season 9 where they were one of the finalists.

During their performance, the dance group gave a grand performance of Ajay-Atul's Deva Shree Ganesha. The performance included dancers swinging in the air, catching each other in the air, and making a human pyramid.

The performance was met with praises from the audience as well as the judges. Howie Mandel termed it the "best act of the night" despite Warrior Squad being the first act of the night. He further compared the group to V Unbeatable, the winners of AGT: The Champions season 2.

Heidi Klum noted that the performance was unbelievable, while Sofia Vergara called it "spectacular." Simon Cowell noted that their performance was one that the judges loved.

However, during AGT season 18, they fell short of that as the votes were not in their favor. Although they delivered an exceptional performance, Putri Ariani and the Mzansi Youth Choir beat them to the finale.

Fans took to social media after the results were announced to chime in about the results and were unhappy seeing the Indian acrobatic group behind. Here are some of their reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Who made it through through?

While Warrior Squad delivered, two other performers got more votes than the Indian acrobatic dance group.

Putri Ariani, Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer, sang U2's I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For and became the standout of the night.

Cowell noted that Putri's performance left him speechless, while Sofia Vergara said that she had never heard anything more beautiful in her life. Heidi Klum compared Putri's voice to that of an angel, while Howie Mandel called it "perfection."

The other cast that made it through was Mzansi Youth Choir and they sang Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac. The performance earned them standing ovations from the judges.

Heidi said that she felt "good vibes," while Sofia noted that they gave her goosebumps. Cowell referred to the act as "spectacular," while Mandel called it "magnetic."

AGT will return next week with 11 more acts on Tuesday on NBC.