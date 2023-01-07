Ticketing with Two Feet comes packed with wholesome features bound to entertain viewers

TVING’s upcoming reality television show Ticketing with Two Feet is set to keep viewers engrossed with its star-studded cast and interesting stories. The variety program will focus on the enthralling road trip by four stars Yeo Jin-goo, Ha Jung-woo, Joo Ji-hoon, and SHINEE’s Minho.

In October 2022, TVING announced the premiere of its new road trip variety show, Ticketing With Two Feet.

The show follows the four big stars as they embark upon an adventure to explore for all the young people who spent the last few years cooped in at home due to COVID-19. In New Zealand, the "dream squad" will participate in assignments to earn a ticket to a vacation which they will gift to the young people.

Expectations from the show are quite high as it promises several fascinating features that are bound to keep viewers interested.

For starters, the show will give a glimpse of the sensitive and soft side of the Older Brothers of the dream team that is Ha Jung-woo and Joo Ji-hoon and will also brighten the vibrance of the younger duo SHINee’s Minho and Yeo Ji-goo.

Boisterous Dongsaengs and sensitive Hyeongs and more: Here’s what Ticketing with Two Feet offers

Ticketing with Two Feet is much-awaited as it promises viewers a refreshing new outlook on the four stars while also displaying a wholesome dynamic among them.

Handmaiden star Ha Jung-woo and Mount Jiri's Joo Ji-hoon have expressed their enthusiasm at making their first regular appearances on a variety program.

The show's teaser videos also showed the sub-characters of Ha Jung-woo and Joo Ji-hoon who were two women. The teaser displayed the stars' talkative dynamic and viewers are eagerly waiting to see the refreshing new side of the two actors.

The show also displays the endless optimism of SHINee’s Minho and Princess Hour's star. The rapport between the duo, who first met in 2013 on the set of the K-drama Medical Top Team, gives the road trip an extra dose of fun and makes it even more adventurous.

They share a number of characteristics, including an unquenchable drive and an optimistic outlook. Viewers are interested in seeing how the characters work together to accomplish their tasks.

Ticketing with Two Feet is also expected to display the strong friendship between Hotel del Luna’s Yeo Jin-goo and The Fabulous star. Minho and Yeo Jin Goo are seasoned variety show veterans who do not freak out when given unexpected tasks, unlike their hyungs who are still rookies on this front.

The two Dongsaengs look out for each other like brothers while also maintaining the jovial dynamic by playing practical jokes on each other.

Lastly, the dynamic which will be most interesting to witness would be the one between the group’s oldest member Ha Jung-woo and the youngest Yeo Jin-goo. The two former students of Chung Ang University, share a thick bond overcoming their age difference of 20 years.

According to Yeo Jin-goo, Ha Jung-woo is his acting idol, therefore it will be interesting to see how the two rendezvous together, depicting their intergenerational cooperation.

Ticketing with Two Feet will premiere on January 20.

