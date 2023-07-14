Tim Hortons introduces new coffee creamers across Canada

Tim Hortons Inc. is making headlines after launching the new Tim Hortons Coffee Creamers, which, they claim, are created with 100% authentic Canadian dairy. It comes in three distinct flavors - Double Double, Vanilla Dip Donut, and Chocolate Dip Donut.

These new items have already been introduced to the brand's menu. Furthermore, the manufacturer stated that they do not include any artificial preservatives or vegetable oils.

Tim Hortons Inc. is a multinational coffeehouse and restaurant brand based in Canada. Besides selling coffee, the brand also sells doughnuts, sandwiches, and other food items that go with coffee. According to their official website, they are currently Canada's largest restaurant chain, serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day.

Tim Hortons' new coffee creamers are here to stay

The company recently introduced these items through a press release (Instagram/@timhortonsus)

The company claims that these new items are now available in many grocery shops across Canada. These items are coming to Sobeys, FreshCo, Safeway, Walmart Canada, Metro Ontario, and Co-Op stores as well as Loblaws in the coming weeks.

Loblaws stores also include Fortinos, Real Canadian Super Store, No Frills, and Your Independent Grocer. Customers can order these coffee creamers from any of these places. However, in Quebec and Nova Scotia, these Coffee Creamers are unavailable. People in these two places will not have access to these creamers, so they will have to travel to a neighboring place if they want to taste them.

Addressing these new items, Senior Vice President of Consumer Packaged Goods of the company, Markus Sturm, on July 12, said:

“Tim Hortons Coffee Creamers are perfect for those occasions when you’re brewing your Tims coffee at home and want to add a deliciously sweet flavor infusion, whether it’s the taste of a classic Double Double™ or an iconic Tims donut like Vanilla Dip or Chocolate Dip.”

Furthermore, this isn’t the only item the restaurant chain has brought into the local Canadian grocery shops. The company also sells coffee in Keurig pods and ice cream flavors like Double Double, Maple Crunch, Boston Cream, Campfire S’more, and donuts.

About Tim Hortons

Hortons is a very famous Canadian coffee brand (Image via Getty Images)

In 1964, Tim Hortons opened its first restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario. Since its launch, Canadians have been ordering their iconic Double-Double coffees, Original Blend coffee, Donuts, and Timbits. It started as a typical coffee shop and gradually expanded its menu. In 1981, muffins and cookies were introduced to the menu. Then in 1997, flavored lattes were launched.

Hortons is much cheaper than Starbucks. It is less expensive and prefers to work with small companies. Furthermore, over the last 55 years, the brand has bewitched the hearts, minds, and taste buds of Canadians and has become Canada's one of the most favorite coffee brands. Now, they are expanding their restaurants outside Canada and operating in countries like USA and India.

