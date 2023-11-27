“Time to break the cycle of violence”: Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb addresses Public Square shooting that left two teens wounded

Following the shooting at Cleveland's Public Square on the evening of Saturday, November 25, Mayor Justin Bibb issued a statement on Sunday, November 26.

As per sources like WKYC, authorities reported that just an hour after the yearly WinterLand tree lighting event, two teenagers were injured during a shooting that took place at the downtown Cleveland plaza. The shooting took place at approximately 8:45 pm local time.

A 13-year-old and a 15-year-old were reportedly shot and transported to the MetroHealth Medical Center, according to Cleveland's EMS officials, who spoke with 3News. While the older victim is in critical condition, the younger victim has minor injuries and is in stable condition.

As per WKYC, addressing the tragic incident, Mayor Justin Bibb later said:

"Last night, what should have been an evening of celebration ended in tragedy when two juveniles were shot amid a large fight that broke out after Cleveland's annual tree lighting event on Public Square."

He also added:

“I am both saddened and angered by this senseless violence. Enough is enough. It is time to break the cycle of violence and find better ways to resolve conflicts."

Justin Bibb addressed the shooting and confirmed the age and the current condition of the victims

Justin Bibb expressed grief and remorse over the incident (Image via X / @Cleveland_PL / Associated Press)

Following the shooting at the Public Square shortly after 8 P.M. on Saturday that left a 13-year-old child and a 15-year-old boy gravely injured, police said a suspect was arrested swiftly. The suspect is also a teenager, and their identity has been withheld.

The two injured teenagers were discovered in the nearby area and were rushed to a hospital, according to AP News.

In an official announcement, made public on Sunday afternoon, Mayor Justin Bibb stated that another suspect had been arrested. The two suspects were juveniles. He further stated that the Cuyahoga County prosecutor's office is still preparing to file the charges.

As per the same source, he explained the entire situation, praised the officers for their swift action and continued:

“I am grateful to the officers of CDP for their fast and effective response. CDP quickly identified and took two juvenile suspects into custody, both of whom will be presented to the County Prosecutor’s Office. The two victims, ages 15 and 13, were taken to the hospital. One remains in serious condition; the other is stable."

He further added that the city's authorities would continue to invest in safety every day through their RISE initiative and numerous programs that empower families, support youth, and improve neighborhoods.

Justin Bibb also believed that Clevelanders should feel safe. He further stated that law enforcement is not the only group concerned with people's safety. Everyone has a part to play in ensuring that public spaces are safe.

Justin Bibb went on to say that everyone is included in this, including the police, the government, locals, parents, and carers. He further urged everyone to provide an update on activities and to be aware of their kids' whereabouts. He also believed that, together, they can make Cleveland a safer place.

According to WKYC, the event was "attended by hundreds of families and individuals who came for the lights, the fireworks and the activities in and around the square," according to Cleveland City Council President Blaine Gryphon. The incidents that "impacted what otherwise was a beautiful evening" devastated Gryphon, he added.

In relation to the event, police detained the two unnamed juvenile suspects, the identities of whom are still being withheld. No further information has been provided by news agencies.